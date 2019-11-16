 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dimethylacetamide Market Size 2019, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Dimethylacetamide

Dimethylacetamide Market” 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Dimethylacetamide  Market Report – Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.

Global Dimethylacetamide  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Dupont
  • Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical
  • Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry
  • BASF
  • Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Chemical
  • Taminco MGC (Nanjing) Fine Chemical Company
  • MGC
  • Eastman
  • Huaxu Huagong
  • Akkim

The Scope of the Report:

Dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 69.83% of market share. DuPont, BASF, MGC and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of Dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 19.75% in 2015.
The worldwide market for Dimethylacetamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Dimethylacetamide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • Fiber Grade Dimethylacetamide
  • Industrial Grade Dimethylacetamide
  • Medical Grade Dimethylacetamide

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Fiber Industry
  • Plastic Industry
  • Cosmetic Industry
  • Organic Synthesis
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Dimethylacetamide  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    ————————————————————

    3 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Dimethylacetamide  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Dimethylacetamide  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Dimethylacetamide  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Dimethylacetamide  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Dimethylacetamide  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Dimethylacetamide  by Country

    5.1 North America Dimethylacetamide  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Dimethylacetamide  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    8 South America Dimethylacetamide  by Country

    8.1 South America Dimethylacetamide  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Dimethylacetamide  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Dimethylacetamide  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Dimethylacetamide  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dimethylacetamide  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Dimethylacetamide  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    ————————————————————

    11 Global Dimethylacetamide  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Dimethylacetamide  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Dimethylacetamide  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Dimethylacetamide  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Dimethylacetamide  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

