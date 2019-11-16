Dimethylacetamide Market Size 2019, Global Trends, Industry Share, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Demand Forecast to 2024

Short Details of Dimethylacetamide Market Report – Dimethylacetamide (DMAc) is a colorless, high boiling, polar, hygroscopic liquid. DMAC is a good solvent for a wide range of organic and inorganic compounds and it is miscible with water, ethers, esters, ketones and aromatics compounds. It is used in the production of polyacrylonitrile and polyurethane based fibers, films and coatings. The polar nature of DMAC enables it to act as a combined solvent and reaction catalyst in many reactions producing high yields and pure product in short time periods.

Global Dimethylacetamide market competition by top manufacturers

Dupont

Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical

Shandong Jinmei Riyue Industry

BASF

Shanghai Jinshan Jingwei Chemical

Taminco MGC (Nanjing) Fine Chemical Company

MGC

Eastman

Huaxu Huagong

Akkim



The Scope of the Report:

Dimethylacetamide has a high concentration. The top six companies account for more than 69.83% of market share. DuPont, BASF, MGC and Zhejiang Jiangshan Chemical are the tycoons of Dimethylacetamide. DuPont is the largest manufacturer, with the market share of 19.75% in 2015.

The worldwide market for Dimethylacetamide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Dimethylacetamide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Fiber Grade Dimethylacetamide

Industrial Grade Dimethylacetamide

Medical Grade Dimethylacetamide By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Pharmaceutical Industry

Fiber Industry

Plastic Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Organic Synthesis