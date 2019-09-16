Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market 2019 Size, Manufacture, Status, Global Forecast To 2024

Global “Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market also studies the global Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP):

Dioctyl terephthalate (DOTP) is a type of phthalate free plasticizers with a slight odour, which is insoluble in water.

Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market by Manufactures:

BASF

Aekyung Petrochemical

Oxea

LG Chemical

Eastman

ExxonMobil

Meltem Kimya

Nan Ya Plastics

UPC Group

Bluesail Chemical Group

Xiongye Chemical

Lingchuang Chemical

Xiangfeng Plastic

Kunshan Hefeng Chemical

Ningbo Kai Cheng

Anqing Shengfeng

Zhejiang Weibo Chemical

Jiangsu Lemon Chemical & Technology

0.96

0.98

0.99

0.995 Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) Market Applications:

Automotive

Flexible PVC

Flooring/Interior surface

Gaskets/House/Tubing

Latex sealants

Pressure sensitive adhensive

First, the Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) industry concentration is high; but high-end products mainly from America and western European.

In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in Asia and Europe. Asia has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Basf and LG Chemical, both have perfect products. As to China, the Nan Ya Plastics has become a global leader. In Germany, it is BASF that leads the technology development. In China, the manufactures focus in Jiangsu, Guangdong and Zhejiang province.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology too.

Third, the import and export percent of this industry is high. Because the largest production region is Asia, but the main consumption regions are Asia USA and EU

Fourth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Fifth, this industry is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) will increase.

Sixth, we tend to believe this industry now is just begin, and the consumption increasing degree will show a Rapid rise curve. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Dioctyl Terephthalate (DOTP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.7% over the next five years, will reach 2290 million US$ in 2024, from 1740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.