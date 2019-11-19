Diphenol Category Products Global Market Report 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Scope, Growth, Future Opportunities, Major Key Vendors and Trends by Forecast to 2024

“Diphenol Category Products Market” Report studies the entire world market dimensions of Diphenol Category Products in crucial regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Mideast & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Diphenol Category Products in these regions. The various contributors concerned inside the purchase price series of Diphenol Category Products embrace manufacturers, providers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The vital makers inside the Diphenol Category Products embody.
Short Details of Diphenol Category Products Market Report – Dihydroxybenzenes, also known as Benzenediols, are organic chemical compounds in which two hydroxyl groups are substituted onto a benzene ring. There are three isomers, including Catechol (1, 2-benzenediol), Resorcinol (1, 3-benzenediol), Hydroquinone (1, 4-benzenediol). ,
Global Diphenol Category Products market competition by top manufacturers
- Solvay
- Sumitomo Chemical
- Lonsen
- Camlin Fine Chemicals
- Jiangsu Sanjili
- Mitsui Chemicals
- Hubei Xiangyun
- UBE Industries
- Eastman
- YanCheng FengYang Chemical
- Atul
This report focuses on the Diphenol Category Products in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.,
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
- Catechol
- Resorcinol
- Hydroquinone
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
- Chemical Intermediates
- Pharmaceutical
- Agricultural
- Other
