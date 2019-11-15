Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Trends, Growth, Type And Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market” report provides in-depth information about Direct Carrier Billing Platform industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Direct Carrier Billing Platform industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market to grow at a CAGR of 13.87% during the period 2019-2023.
The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Direct Carrier Billing Platform market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.
The growth of the direct carrier billing (DCB) platform market in the US market is driven by the increasing use of the DCB payment method in the gaming industry, which includes the gaming market for mobile as well as consoles in the country. The rising popularity of mobile gaming is one of the prominent market growth drivers. This is owing to high smartphone penetration and the development of new and advanced games. However, the development of new and advanced games has increased the purchasing volumes of gaming consoles such as PS4 and Xbox. The users can make payments for gaming applications on their gaming consoles using their mobile numbers. The primary users of consoles are teenagers in the US, and they do not have access to credit/debit cards and in some cases, not even bank accounts. This is significantly driving the adoption of the DCB platform. Ouranalysts have predicted that the direct carrier billing platform market in the US will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.
List of the Key Players of Direct Carrier Billing Platform:
Points Covered in The Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Report:
The points that are discussed within the report are the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors and etc.
- The complete profile of the companies is mentioned. And the capacity, production, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, sales volume, sales revenue, consumption, growth rate, import, export, supply, future strategies, and the technological developments that they are making are also included within the report. The historical data from 2014 to 2018 and forecast data from 2019 to 2023.
- The growth factors of the market are discussed in detail wherein the different end users of the market are explained in detail.
- Data and information by manufacturer, by region, by type, by application and etc, and custom research can be added according to specific requirements.
- The report contains a SWOT analysis of the market. Finally, the report contains the conclusion part where the opinions of the industrial experts are included.
Market Dynamics:
Economies of scale for all the stakeholders in the value chain The ecosystem of the DCB platform market in the US has four major stakeholders, which are merchants, carrier networks, content creators, and DCB platform providers. The advantage a merchant has in this value chain is that its partnership with a carrier network will allow the former to get access to a broader customer base offered by the latter. This can subsequently increase the revenue generation for merchants of the DCB platform market in the US. Increase in preference for prevailing standard payment solutions in the US market The high choice that consumers have in prevailing standard payment solutions hinders the growth of DCB platform market in the US. Numerous payment procedures are available in the US. Customers in the US are highly dependent on credit cards and payment wallets. Since customers are reluctant to move from these already prevailing payment options, the growth of DCB market in the US is low compared to the other countries. For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the direct carrier billing platform market in the US during 2019-2023, view our report.
Following are the Questions covers in Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market report:
- What will the market development rate of Direct Carrier Billing Platform advertise in 2023?
- Which are the most dynamic organizations with portfolios and ongoing improvement inside Direct Carrier Billing Platform industry till 2023?
- What are the key elements driving the worldwide Direct Carrier Billing Platform to advertise?
- What are the numerous R&D elements and information bits of knowledge to chargeable for a rising piece of the overall industry?
- Who are the key producers in Direct Carrier Billing Platform advertise space?
- What are the market openings highlight hazard and market review of the Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market?
- What are future speculation openings in the in Direct Carrier Billing Platform scene dissecting value patterns?
- What are deals, income, and value examination by sorts and uses of Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market?
- What are the primary issues that will affect development, including future income projections?
- What are deals, income, and value examination by districts of Direct Carrier Billing Platform industry?
- What are the advertise openings and potential dangers related to Direct Carrier Billing Platform by investigating patterns?
Reasons to Acquire this Report:
- Analyzing the outlook of the market with the recent trends and Porter’s five forces analysis.
- Market dynamics, which essentially consider the factors that are impelling the present market scenario, along with the growth prospects of the market over the forecast period.
- Market segmentation analysis, including qualitative and quantitative research, incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects.
- Country-level analysis, integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market.
- Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the key strategies adopted for development over the past five years.
- Comprehensive company profiles, covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players.
Competitive Analysis:
The market appears to be highly concentrated. The presence of a few companies, including Amdocs Ltd. and Bango Plc makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the rising popularity of the subscription model of paid streaming services and the increased adoption of DCB in the mobile gaming industry will provide significant growth opportunities to direct carrier billing platform manufacturers. Boku Inc., Digital Turbine Inc., and Oracle Corp. are some of the major companies covered in this report.
There are 15 Chapters to display the Global Direct Carrier Billing Platform market.
Sections 1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Sections 2. SCOPE OF THE REPORT
Sections 3. MARKET LANDSCAPE
Sections 4. MARKET SIZING
Sections 5. FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Sections 6. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
Sections 7. CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
Sections 8. MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRICE
Sections 9. GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Sections 10. Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Dynamics.
Sections 11. DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Sections 12. MARKET TRENDS
Sections 13. VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Sections 14. VENDOR ANALYSIS
Sections 15. APPENDIX
