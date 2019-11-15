Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Trends, Growth, Type And Application, Manufacturers, Regions and Forecast To 2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market” report provides in-depth information about Direct Carrier Billing Platform industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Direct Carrier Billing Platform industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Direct Carrier Billing Platform market to grow at a CAGR of 13.87% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Direct Carrier Billing Platform market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The growth of the direct carrier billing (DCB) platform market in the US market is driven by the increasing use of the DCB payment method in the gaming industry, which includes the gaming market for mobile as well as consoles in the country. The rising popularity of mobile gaming is one of the prominent market growth drivers. This is owing to high smartphone penetration and the development of new and advanced games. However, the development of new and advanced games has increased the purchasing volumes of gaming consoles such as PS4 and Xbox. The users can make payments for gaming applications on their gaming consoles using their mobile numbers. The primary users of consoles are teenagers in the US, and they do not have access to credit/debit cards and in some cases, not even bank accounts. This is significantly driving the adoption of the DCB platform. Ouranalysts have predicted that the direct carrier billing platform market in the US will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.

