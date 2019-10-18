 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Direct-Fed Microbials Market Sales Forecast by Size, Application and Types (2019-2024)

Direct-Fed

GlobalDirect-Fed Microbials Market 2014-2024 Report provides an analytical calculation of the prime challenges faced by this Market currently and in the coming years, which helps Market participants in understanding the problems they may face while operating in this Market over a longer period.

Various Direct-Fed Microbials industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost and revenue.

About Direct-Fed Microbials

Direct fed microbials (or probiotics) refer to living organisms and should not be confused with prebiotics, compounds that promote the growth of gut bacteria (e.g., yeast culture, oligosaccharides) but are not living organisms. It is believed that gut bacteria have requirements for specific nutrients that may not be adequately provided by the animals diet. Therefore, feeding these nutrients may promote the growth of gut bacteria, thereby improving the microbial profile in the gut.

The following Manufactures are included in the Direct-Fed Microbials Market report:

  • Asahi Calpis Wellness
  • JBS United
  • Adisseo (Novozymes)
  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.
  • Danisco Animal Nutrition (Dupont)
  • Baolai-leelai
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Chr. Hansen
  • Biomin Holding GmbH
  • Archer Daniels Midland Company
  • Lallemand
  • Kemin Industries
  • Nutraferma
  • Novus International
  • Bentoli
  • Bio-Vet
  • Biowish Technologies

  • Various policies and news are also included in the Direct-Fed Microbials Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Direct-Fed Microbials are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs.

    The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Direct-Fed Microbials industry.

    Direct-Fed Microbials Market Types:

  • Viable Bacteria ?1000 million CFU/g
  • Viable Bacteria 1000-5000 million CFU/g
  • Viable Bacteria ?5000 million CFU/g

    Direct-Fed Microbials Market Applications:

  • Poultry
  • Swine
  • Ruminants
  • Aquatic Animals
  • Others

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Direct-Fed Microbials product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Direct-Fed Microbials, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Direct-Fed Microbials in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Direct-Fed Microbials competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Direct-Fed Microbials breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Direct-Fed Microbials market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Direct-Fed Microbials sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Regions covered in Direct-Fed Microbials Market report:

    • United States
    • Europe
    • China
    • Japan
    • Southeast Asia
    • India

    No.of Pages: 135

    Major Points from Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1, Manufactures 2, Manufactures 3

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Global Type and Applications

    3 Global Direct-Fed Microbials Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    4 Global Direct-Fed Microbials Market Analysis by Regions

    5 North America by Country

    6 Europe by Country

    7 Asia-Pacific by Country

    8 South America by Country

    9 Middle East and Africa by Countries

    10 Global Market Segment by Type

    11 Global Market Segment by Application

    12 Global Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

