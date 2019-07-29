DISH to Name Its New Wireless Network as Slingwireless.Com

Last week DISH had agreed to buy Boost Mobile and other additional assets from T-Mobile as aside of the Spring merger with T-Mobile. The Dish had already been working by itself wireless network and owned an extensive catalog of the spectrum it plans to make use of. Now with an assist from T-Mobile DISH will soon be the 4th largest wireless providers in the US.

Now we know that again in 2017 as DISH was starting to construct up its wireless efforts that Dish register SlingWireless.com. With SlingWireless.com registered it’s seemingly hinting that DISH plans to make use of the Sling TV model to launch its wireless phone services instead of the DISH brand.

Again in December 2018 throughout an interview with Bloomberg DISH’s Chairman Charlie Ergen says 5G can be their “Manhattan Project.” Possible giving us a look at just how vital this new service is to Dish.

“I grew up on this little city known as Oak Ridge, Tennessee, which was famous for being a part of the Manhattan Project,” Ergen stated. “It took them four years to design and construct the atomic bomb. Moreover, that’s about how long it’s going to take us to design and construct the greatest 5G network. Also, we’re in the first year of building that at present.”

According to a fair earlier interview with Charlie Ergen, DISH plans to spend at least $10 billion to construct their 5G network. DISH gained spectrum for its 5G network within the current FCC auction. DISH has additionally introduced that they’ve to license spectrum from different firms to help them build out their 5G network.

Regulate DISH wireless plans because it seems clear that wireless is going to be one of DISH’S main focus going forward.