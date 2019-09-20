 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Disperse Dyes Market Newest Analysis Report by Manufactures, Types, Regions and Application in Chemical & Material Industry

September 20, 2019

Disperse Dyes

Global “Disperse Dyes Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Disperse Dyes industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Disperse Dyes market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Disperse Dyes:

Disperse dyes are nonionic, have very limited solubility in water at room temperature and have substantivity for one or more hydrophobic fibers; e.g., polyesters and nylons. They are usually applied from a fine aqueous dispersion containing some dissolved dye.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Disperse Dyes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Disperse Dyes in global market.

Disperse Dyes Market Manufactures:

  • ystar
  • Huntsman
  • Clariant
  • Yorkshire
  • BASF
  • Archroma
  • Varshney Chemicals
  • Akik Dye Chem
  • Lonsen
  • Runtu
  • Jihua
  • Yabang
  • Anoky

  • Disperse Dyes Market Types:

  • Azo Type
  • Anthraquinones Type
  • Others

    Disperse Dyes Market Applications:

  • Textile
  • Plastics
  • Printing Ink
  • Others

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Disperse Dyes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Disperse Dyes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • In spite of the little decline in 2012, the global average price of disperse dyes is in the rising trend, from about 3089 USD/MT in 2010 to 8525 USD/MT in 2015. With the growth of global consumption, prices will be in rising trend.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. There will be more new investments entering the field.
  • Although sales of disperse dyes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends that the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Disperse Dyes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.7% over the next five years, will reach 8600 million US$ in 2024, from 6170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Disperse Dyes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117

    TOC of Disperse Dyes Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Disperse Dyes Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Disperse Dyes Production

    2.2 Disperse Dyes Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Disperse Dyes Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Disperse Dyes Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Disperse Dyes Revenue by Type

    6.3 Disperse Dyes Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Disperse Dyes Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Disperse Dyes Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Disperse Dyes Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Disperse Dyes

    8.3 Disperse Dyes Product Description

    Continued..

