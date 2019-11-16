Dispersing Agents Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Dispersing Agents basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on.

Dispersing agents are chemicals that contain surfactants and solvent compounds that improve the separation of particles and prevent settling or clumping of particles during the dispersion of solids in liquids. These agents inhibit flocculation of pigment particles, increasing the chemical stability of formulations. This also ensures the stability of such formulations during storage..

Dispersing Agents Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Clariant

DowDuPont

Solvay

Akzo Nobel and many more. Dispersing Agents Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Dispersing Agents Market can be Split into:

Conventional wetting and dispersing agent

High molecular weight polymeric dispersant. By Applications, the Dispersing Agents Market can be Split into:

Automotive

Construction

Detergents

Oil and gas

Paints and coatings