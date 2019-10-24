Display Driver IC for TVs Market Share 2019  Global Industry Structure, Overview, Revenue, Business Plans and Forecast till 2025

Global “Display Driver IC for TVs Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Display Driver IC for TVs market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Display Driver IC for TVs Market:

DDICs deliver predefined currents and analog voltages that activate the pixels to exhibit pixel images on displays. DDICs include gate and source drivers with a range of interfaces, frequencies, voltage, and packages. DDICs are key to higher resolution displays.

With a growing preference for better image resolution, the DDIC market for TVs is expected to have a positive outlook in the future. Due to the recent advances in technology in the television industry, the consumer preferences have also changed significantly. The television market has evolved considerably from CRTs to LCDs, LEDs, and is now moving towards organic LED (OLED) TVs. As consumers prefer watching better-quality picture, the resolution format of televisions has also been constantly evolving. Since the primary function of TV DDICs is to provide better image quality, the changing consumer preference for crisp and sharp picture resolution will propel the growth prospects of this market in the coming years.

The global DDIC market for TVs is experiencing significant demand and supply chain shifts. Most providers in the APAC region are involved in substantial ramp-ups and stiff competition. Moreover, the increasing competition from Taiwan and Korea-based semiconductor component manufacturers will lead to providers suffering losses during the predicted period. Also, the growing competition in the semiconductor market is a challenge for long-time market leaders like Samsung. The market manufacturers are trying to gain more market shares by launching advanced DDICs in the market, especially for new 4K2K TVs. The manufacturers in the market compete on the basis of factors such as innovative technological features, price, reputation, distribution, and brand presence in the global market.

In 2019, the market size of Display Driver IC for TVs is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Display Driver IC for TVs.

Global Display Driver IC for TVs Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Novatek Microelectronic

Himax Technologies

Fitipower

Illitek

Lusem

MagnaChip

Orise

Raydium Semiconductor

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Display Driver IC for TVs:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Display Driver IC for TVs Market Report Segment by Types:

HDTV

Full HDTV

4K2K TV

Display Driver IC for TVs Market Report Segmented by Application:

TV

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Display Driver IC for TVs in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Display Driver IC for TVs Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Display Driver IC for TVs Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Display Driver IC for TVs Market Size

2.2 Display Driver IC for TVs Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Display Driver IC for TVs Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Display Driver IC for TVs Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Display Driver IC for TVs Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Display Driver IC for TVs Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Display Driver IC for TVs Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Display Driver IC for TVs Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Display Driver IC for TVs Production by Type

6.2 Global Display Driver IC for TVs Revenue by Type

6.3 Display Driver IC for TVs Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Display Driver IC for TVs Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

