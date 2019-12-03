Display Glass Substrate Market 2019 | Global Industry Growth, Demand, Size, Share, Trends, Key Players and Forecasts to 2024

Global “Display Glass Substrate Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Display Glass Substrate Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Display Glass Substrate industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Display Glass Substrate market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Display Glass Substrate market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Display Glass Substrate market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Corning

AGC

NEG

Tunghsu Optoelectronic

AvanStrate

IRICO Group

CGC

LG Chem Scope of the Report:

The global market for Display Glass Substrates is projected to cross 445.7 million square meters by the end of year 2017, and the Global Display Glass Substrates market will grow to 594.5 million square meters in the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 3.67% over the period 2017-2025. One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.

One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of Display Glass Substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.

The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.

The market concentration of Display Glass Substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 88.26% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2017, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 5% of global market.

The worldwide market for Display Glass Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 640 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Gen. 8/8+

Gen. 7/7.5

Gen. 6/6.5

Gen. 5/5.5

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Televisions

Monitors

Laptops

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Display Glass Substrate Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Display Glass Substrate market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



