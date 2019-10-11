Display Glass Substrate Market Trend Analysis with Progressive Insights and Industry Value Chain Features 2024

Global Display Glass Substrate Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Display Glass Substrate Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Display Glass Substrate industry. Display Glass Substrate Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/13813417

Display glass substrate is a special glass used for thin-film-transistor (TFT) liquid crystal displays (LCD) and OLEDs, which form the display area of products including LCD televisions, personal computers and mobile phones. An LCD panel consists of various components stacked in a number of layers. These components include a polarizer, a color filter and a liquid crystal layer, with the glass substrate being the most important.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Display Glass Substrate market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

Corning

AGC

NEG

Tunghsu Optoelectronic

AvanStrate and many more Scope of Display Glass Substrate Report:

The global market for Display Glass Substrates is projected to cross 445.7 million square meters by the end of year 2017, and the Global Display Glass Substrates market will grow to 594.5 million square meters in the end of 2025, at a CAGR of 3.67% over the period 2017-2025. One of the major drivers in this market is the use of LCDs in many devices, such as smartphones, tablets, TVs, and PCs. As CRT becomes less and less popular, LCD has become the main technology used in many devices, especially portable ones. This is due largely to the reduction in device size and size of display panels, and because the demand for high-quality display has been increasing.One of the trends in this market is the reduced thickness of Display Glass Substrates. Vendors are focusing on manufacturing light and thin glass substrates to reduce the thickness of devices that use them. Another major trend is increased innovations in technology.The market is largely limited to a few Asian countries such as Korea, Taiwan and Japan, as these countries form the main manufacturing hub for high quality glass substrates, one of the core elements used in making LCD panels. However, with the entry of few domestic players in the LCD manufacturing scenario, China is rapidly emerging as a strong contender in the substrates market. Strong entry barriers such as high capital and complex technology requirements further hinder new players from entering the market.The market concentration of Display Glass Substrates is very high, top 3 players occupy near 88.26% of the global market. Corning enjoys the largest market share in 2017, followed by AGC, NEG. And Tonghsu Group is the largest producer in China, accounting for over 5% of global market.The worldwide market for Display Glass Substrate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 640 million US$ in 2024, from 620 million US$ in 2019, according to a new research study. For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at- https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13813417 Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Display Glass Substrate Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Display Glass Substrate Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gen. 8/8+

Gen. 7/7.5

Gen. 6/6.5

Gen. 5/5.5

Gen. 4/4- Display Glass Substrate Market Segment by Applications can be divided into

Televisions

Monitors

Laptops