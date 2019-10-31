Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market 2019-2024 by Company Details, Product Information, Revenue, Price and Operating Profits

The report presents an in-depth assessment of the Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing:

Disposable chemical protective clothing is a specific clothing designed to protect the wearer’s body from injury or infection. They are usually used in the fields of oil & gas, chemical manufacturing, metallurgy and mining and others.This report studies the disposable chemical protective clothing market and disposable medical protective clothing are not included in the report.

Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Key Players:

DuPont

3M

Lakeland

Kimberly Clark

Honeywell

Uvex

Kappler

Ansell Microgard

Asatex

Delta Plus

Dräger

International Enviroguard Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Types:

Type-1

Type-2

Type-3

Type-4

Type-5

Type-6 Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing Market Applications:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Metallurgy and Mining

Others Scope of the Report:

The global production of disposable chemical protective clothing increases from 20740 K Units in 2012 to 25414 K Units in 2016. In 2016, the global disposable chemical protective clothing market is led by North America, capturing about 44.51% of disposable chemical protective clothing production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 27.92% global production share.

At present, the major manufacturers of protective clothing are DuPont, 3M, Lakeland, Kimberly Clark, Honeywell, Uvex, Kappler, Ansell Microgard, etc. DuPont is the world leader, holding 33.27% production market share in 2016.

Disposable chemical protective clothing downstream is wide. Disposable chemical protective clothing has acquired increasing significance in various fields of chemical manufacturing, oil and gas and others. Globally, the disposable chemical protective clothing market is mainly driven by growing demand for chemical manufacturing which accounts for nearly 40.29% of total downstream consumption of disposable chemical protective clothing in 2016.

The worldwide market for Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.3% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 190 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Chemical Protective Clothing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.