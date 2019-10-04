Disposable Contact Lenses Market 2019 Analysis and Forecast Report to 2024

Disposable Contact Lenses Market Report explicitly provides data regarding mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and each one the other vital activities occurred inside the marketplace through current and past couple of decades.

Short Details of Disposable Contact Lenses Market Report – Contact Lenses is lightweight corrective, cosmetic or therapeutic devices that are usually placed directly onto the cornea of the eye. Contact lenses have many benefits for wearers, including appearance and practicality. Many people choose to wear contact lenses as opposed to eyeglasses as they do not steam up, they provide a wider field of vision, and they are more suitable for a number of sporting activities.

Global Disposable Contact Lenses market competition by top manufacturers

Johnson &Johnson Vision Care

Novartis

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

St.Shine Optical

Menicon

In the US market, Disposable contact lenses are mainly come from the four major manufacturers. Johnson &Johnson Vision Care, Novartis, Cooper Vision and Bausch + Lomb Which Johnson are the largest supplier in the market. Occupy 37% of the market.

South of USA is the largest consumer area in the United States. Occupy 33% of the market. Northeast of USA is the second of consumer area in the United States.

Silicone hydrogel contact lenses are the most popular lenses in the United States, accounting for 67 percent of new contact lens fittings and refittings in 2016. Regular hydrogel accounted for 20 percent, followed by GP lenses (10 percent) and hybrid lenses (2 percent). PMMA contact lenses rarely are used these days, accounting for less than 1 percent of contact lens fittings in 2016.

Daily disposable contact lenses, in general, are more expensive than lenses used for longer periods of time. But cost can vary widely, depending on the brand and the lens material. Daily disposable contact lenses made from silicone hydrogel materials are often positioned by lens manufacturers as premium daily disposables with the greatest benefit and the highest cost.

The worldwide market for Disposable Contact Lenses is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Contact Lenses in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Daily Disposable Contact Lenses

Weekly Disposable Contact Lenses

Monthly Disposable Contact Lenses

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Corrective Lenses

Therapeutic Lenses

Cosmetic Lenses and Lifestyle-Oriented Lenses

Table of Contents

1 Disposable Contact Lenses Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Disposable Contact Lenses

1.2 Classification of Disposable Contact Lenses by Types

1.2.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Disposable Contact Lenses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Disposable Contact Lenses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Disposable Contact Lenses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Disposable Contact Lenses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Disposable Contact Lenses Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Disposable Contact Lenses (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Disposable Contact Lenses Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Disposable Contact Lenses Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Disposable Contact Lenses Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Disposable Contact Lenses Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Disposable Contact Lenses Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

