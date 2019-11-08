Disposable Lighters Market 2019-Industry Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Revenue, Key Players, and Latest Trends Forecast to 2024

Global “Disposable Lighters Market” 2019 research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue and forecast 2024. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Disposable Lighters Market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is exhaustive quantitative analyses of the Disposable Lighters industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness.

The Global Disposable Lighters market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Global Disposable Lighters market research is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Disposable Lighters market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

BIC

Tokai

Flamagas

Swedish Match

NingBo Xinhai

Baide International

Ningbo Shunhong

Shaodong Maosheng

Zhuoye Lighter

Benxi Fenghe Lighter

Wansfa

Hefeng Industry

Shaodong Huanxing

Shaodong Lianhua

Scope of the Report:

The technical barriers of disposable lighters are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The key companies in disposable lighters market are BIC, Tokai, Flamagas, Swedish Match and NingBo Xinhai, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA, Europe, Japan and China. China is the largest production area many manufacturers are from Ningbo and Shaodong. Besides, China is the largest Consumption market in 2017, with a market share of 36%.

According to applications, disposable lighters is used in supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, specialist retailers, online retailers and directly sales. In 2017, disposable lighters for convenience stores occupied more than 37% of total amount.

According to types, disposable lighters is split into flint lighters, electronic lighters and others, most manufacturers in the report can supply all kinds of product. Electronic lighters is the largest market with the share of 58.3% in 2017. Developing countries like India prefer flint lighters.

Market competition is aggravating as there are more entrants, players need to build brands and improve design level. The market now still dominated by four international brand and Chinese manufacturers. With the global economic recovery, the need of disposable lighters will increase.

The worldwide market for Disposable Lighters is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 17300 million US$ in 2024, from 15200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Disposable Lighters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Flint Lighters

Electronic Lighters

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Global Disposable Lighters Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally dispensed. The Global Disposable Lighters market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of latest investment projects is assessed and overall analysis conclusions offered.



