Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market 2019: Size, Direct, Indirect Marketing, Channel Development Trend and Technology Progress

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles

Global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles industry.

Geographically, Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market Repot:

  • Empecs
  • SEIRIN
  • Dongbang
  • Suzhou Medical
  • Suzhou Acupuncture
  • Asiamed
  • Wuxi Jiajian
  • Cloud & Dragon
  • AIK Medical

  • About Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles:

    Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles has its origin from China. It involves the insertions of thin needles into certain locations of the human body. These locations are generally termed as acupuncture points and form the main focus of the acupuncture treatment. The procedure may also involve the application of pressure, heat or laser light at the acupuncture points.

    Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Industry report begins with a basic Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market Types:

  • Steel Handle Needles
  • Plastic Handle Needle
  • Other

    Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Household
  • Other

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market?

    Scope of Report:

  • In the last several years, the development of the Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market is fast with an average growth rate of 11.44%. In 2016, the global capacity of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles is about 11.2 billion pcs, while the actual production is more than 9 billion pcs.
  • The Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles market concentration is relative highly, there are only several manufacturers with a considerable production (certain million pcs) in the world, and most manufacturersâ plants are in China.
  • Asia region is the largest consumption market of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles. In the area, China is the largest supplier and consumption market. Historically, almost all Acupuncture Needles are made from China, the birthplace of Acupuncture Needles and one of the oldest countries.
  • Recent years, the development of Korean and Japan Acupuncture Needles industry bring large press on the Chinese Acupuncture Needles industry. Empecs and Dongbang, the two Korean companies have occupied nearly one third production market.
  • Today, the high-end market of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles is monopoly by SEIRIN, one company from Japan. Due to the lagging manufacturing technology, these Chinese companies can just occupy the low-end market.
  • Thanks to the supportive policies, the Chinese Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles industry will get a faster development speed than other regions.
  • The worldwide market for Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% over the next five years, will reach 160 million US$ in 2024, from 110 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market major leading market players in Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Industry report also includes Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Upstream raw materials and Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 116

    1 Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Disposable Sterile Acupuncture Needles Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

