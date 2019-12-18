Dissolving Pulp Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development and Futuristic Trends to 2024

Global “Dissolving Pulp Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Dissolving Pulp market size.

About Dissolving Pulp:

Dissolving pulp is a type of chemical pulp that produced by put into chemical solution below 20 Celsius degrees and containing more than 92% (including 92%) of insoluble level points of alkaline pulp or sulfate wood pulp by weight, or containing more than 88% (including 88%) of insoluble level points of sulfite pulp, and ash content must not exceed 0.15% by weight.The cellulose content of this type of pulp is above 90%, it is high whiteness, highly uniform cellulose polymerization degree, has special properties and uses.

Top Key Players of Dissolving Pulp Market:

Sappi

Rayonier

Bracell

Tembec

Lenzing

Fortress Paper

Neucel

Aditya Birla

Phoenix Pulp & Paper

Nippon Paper

Sun Paper

Yueyang Paper

Qingshan Paper

Shixian Paper

Nanping Paper

Major Types covered in the Dissolving Pulp Market report are:

Eucalyptus Type

Pinewood Type

Other Type Major Applications covered in the Dissolving Pulp Market report are:

Viscose

Cellulose Acetate

Cellulose Ether and Others Scope of Dissolving Pulp Market:

Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S., E.U., Canada and Africa, The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturer such as Rayonier has relative higher level of productâs quality. As to E.U., the production countries are very scattered. In Japan, NPI is the first attempt to manufacture dissolving pulp with the use of a kraft pulp continuous digester. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shandong, Hunan and Fujian province.

The key consumption markets locate at underdeveloped countries. China sole take about a half of the global market share.

We tend to believe this industry is in mature stage, and the consumption increasing rate will take a mild level.

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. Although developing countries like China domestic companies have price advantage, the application is narrow to some extent due to the poor manufacture processing, cheap raw material and less diversity of products.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market.

Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Dissolving Pulp is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.033 over the next five years, will reach 5720 million US$ in 2024, from 4690 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.