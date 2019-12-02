Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market 2025: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market 2019 Industry research report is a proficient and in-depth research report on the world’s major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific). It covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key Vendors operating in this Global market.This Report Focuses on the Major Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Threats for Key Players. It also Provides Granular Analysis of Market Share, Segmentation, Revenue Forecasts and Regional Analysis till 2025.

A Distributed Antenna System (DAS) involves the use of several antennas as opposed to one antenna to provide wireless coverage to the same area but with reduced total power and additional reliability. Often times a DAS uses RF directional couplers and/or wireless amplifiers to split and amplify the wireless signal from the source out to the distributed antennas. In many cases a DAS will use a combination of low loss coaxial cabling as well as fiber optic cabling supporting radio over fiber (RoF) technology to distribute the wireless signals to the antennas. A Distributed Antenna System can be designed for use indoors or outdoors and can be used to provide wireless coverage to hotels, subways, airports, hospitals, businesses, roadway tunnels etc. The wireless services typically provided by a DAS include PCS, cellular, Wi-Fi, police, fire, and emergency services.Carrier ownership held the largest size of the distributed antenna system market in 2017. In carrier ownership, there is no capital expenditure investment for the facility owner; the carriers take full authority of distributed antenna system installation and ownership. Under the carrier ownership model, indoor coverage has significant potential to claim a good return on investment (ROI). Hence, the high ROI attained in carrier ownership models for indoor DAS (iDAS) makes it a preferable ownership model.In 2019, the market size of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) is 2990 million US$ and it will reach 6870 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.0% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Distributed Antenna System (DAS).

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market 2019 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the TOP PLAYERS including;

CommScope

Corning

Solid, Inc

Cobham Wireless

Kathrein

Arqiva

JMA Wireless

American Tower

Ericsson

Boingo Wireless

Zinwave

AT&T

Advanced RF Technologies

Comba Telecom

Dali Wireless

The analysis provides an exhaustive investigation of the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market together with the future projections to assess the investment feasibility. Furthermore, the report includes both quantitative and qualitative analyses of the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market throughout the forecast period. The report also comprehends business opportunities and scope for expansion. Besides this, it provides insights into market threats or barriers and the impact of regulatory framework to give an executive-level blueprint the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market. This is done with an aim of helping companies in strategizing their decisions in a better way and finally attain their business goals.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Active DAS

Passive DAS

Hybrid DAS

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Office Buildings

Shopping Malls

College Campuses

Others

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Distributed Antenna System (DAS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Distributed Antenna System (DAS) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Major-Type

1.4.3 Independent-Type

1.4.4 Administrator-Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Commercial

1.5.3 Commonweal

1.5.4 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size

2.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

(5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11) United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Central & South America

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size (2014-2019)

Key Players

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size by Type

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

Company Details

Company Description and Business Overview

Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Introduction

Revenue in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) Business (2014-2019)

Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

