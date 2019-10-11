Distribution Feeder Automation Market 2024: Top Companies, Size, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Regions, Types & Applications

Global "Distribution Feeder Automation Market" 2019 to 2024

Distribution feeder automation is an integral part of system-level automation in contemporary power distribution networks, which improves reliability using self-healing, smart grid technology. The feeder establishes a connection between the substation and end-users without any tapping. Most of the faults occur on feeder lines as these are exposed to detrimental environmental conditions. Thus, utility companies are increasingly opting for feeder automation, which comprises an assembly of numerous smart relays and switching equipment..

Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

ABB

Eaton

Grid Solutions

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Advanced Control Systems

Atlantic City Electric

CG

G&W Electric

Kalkitech

Kyland Technology

Moxa

S&C Electric Company

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories (SEL) and many more. Distribution Feeder Automation Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Distribution Feeder Automation Market can be Split into:

Industrial users

Commercial users

Residential users. By Applications, the Distribution Feeder Automation Market can be Split into:

Fault location

Isolation

Service restoration