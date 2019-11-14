Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market 2019-2024 Exclusive Analysis by Size, Types, Applications, CAGR, Focusing On Leading Players

Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Divinylbenzene (DVB) industry.

Geographically, Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Divinylbenzene (DVB) including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Repot:

Dow Chemical

Jiangsu Evergreen

Nippon Steel

Jiangsu Andeli Mew Mstar

Shandong Guangrun

Deltech Corporation

Jiangsu Danhua About Divinylbenzene (DVB): Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. DVB is a chemical intermediate used to modify the properties of a wide variety of materials. The primary use for DVB is in the production of cross-linked polystyrene resin beads. These styrene DVB copolymer beads are chemically modified to produce ion exchange resins. Divinylbenzene (DVB) Industry report begins with a basic Divinylbenzene (DVB) market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies. Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Types:

DVB 55

DVB 63

DVB 80

Others Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Applications:

Ion Exchange

Chromatographic Resins

Adhesives and Coatings

Ceramics

Plastics and Elastomers

Questions Answered in the report: What will the market growth rate of Divinylbenzene (DVB) market in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Divinylbenzene (DVB)?

Who are the key manufacturers in Divinylbenzene (DVB) space?

What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Divinylbenzene (DVB)?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Divinylbenzene (DVB) market?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?

What are the Divinylbenzene (DVB) opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Divinylbenzene (DVB) market?

What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Divinylbenzene (DVB) market? Scope of Report:

In 2016, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of divinylbenzene (DVB) are concentrated in China, USA and Japan. Jiangsu Evergreen is the world leader, holding 28.4% production market share in 2016.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. Ion exchange resin is the main DVB application, accounting for 81.4% of consumption share in 2016.

DVB is produced through the dehydrogenation of diethylbenzene. This process also gives rise to ethylvinylbenzene, a co-product produced with and sold with DVB. DVB is produced in different concentrations, depending on the required proportion of DVB in the final product. DVB is supplied in different concentration levels (or purity grades), e.g., 55%, 65%, and 80%, with the customer determining the particular concentration of DVB required. In turn, all DVB producers manufacture the various concentrations of DVB on the same production line with the same equipment by adjusting the distillation process conditions.

Dow and Deltech Corporation are the only two DVB manufacturers in the United States. Dow supplies DVB to global market and uses its DVB captively for its own IER production. Nippon Steel is the only producer in Japan. Japan is the worlds major ion exchange resin production area, so Japans demand for DVB is huge and necessary. Mitsubishi Chemical, AGC and Asahi Kasei are direct customers of Nippon Steel. Currently, there are no large European DVB production sites, so almost all European customers import DVB from suppliers in China, Japan, and the United States. In the Chinese market, the competition of the DVB industry is fierce.

The worldwide market for Divinylbenzene (DVB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.