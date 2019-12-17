Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

About Divinylbenzene (DVB):

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. DVB is a chemical intermediate used to modify the properties of a wide variety of materials. The primary use for DVB is in the production of cross-linked polystyrene resin beads. These styrene DVB copolymer beads are chemically modified to produce ion exchange resins.

Top Key Players of Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market:

Dow Chemical

Jiangsu Evergreen

Nippon Steel

Jiangsu Andeli Mew Mstar

Shandong Guangrun

Deltech Corporation

DVB 55

DVB 63

DVB 80

Others Major Applications covered in the Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market report are:

Ion Exchange

Chromatographic Resins

Adhesives and Coatings

Ceramics

Plastics and Elastomers

Others Scope of Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market:

In 2016, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of divinylbenzene (DVB) are concentrated in China, USA and Japan. Jiangsu Evergreen is the world leader, holding 28.4% production market share in 2016.

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. Ion exchange resin is the main DVB application, accounting for 81.4% of consumption share in 2016.

DVB is produced through the dehydrogenation of diethylbenzene. This process also gives rise to ethylvinylbenzene, a co-product produced with and sold with DVB. DVB is produced in different concentrations, depending on the required proportion of DVB in the final product. DVB is supplied in different concentration levels (or purity grades), e.g., 55%, 65%, and 80%, with the customer determining the particular concentration of DVB required. In turn, all DVB producers manufacture the various concentrations of DVB on the same production line with the same equipment by adjusting the distillation process conditions.

Dow and Deltech Corporation are the only two DVB manufacturers in the United States. Dow supplies DVB to global market and uses its DVB captively for its own IER production. Nippon Steel is the only producer in Japan. Japan is the worlds major ion exchange resin production area, so Japans demand for DVB is huge and necessary. Mitsubishi Chemical, AGC and Asahi Kasei are direct customers of Nippon Steel. Currently, there are no large European DVB production sites, so almost all European customers import DVB from suppliers in China, Japan, and the United States. In the Chinese market, the competition of the DVB industry is fierce.

