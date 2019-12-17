 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 17, 2019

Divinylbenzene (DVB)

GlobalDivinylbenzene (DVB) Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Divinylbenzene (DVB) market size.

About Divinylbenzene (DVB):

Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. DVB is a chemical intermediate used to modify the properties of a wide variety of materials. The primary use for DVB is in the production of cross-linked polystyrene resin beads. These styrene DVB copolymer beads are chemically modified to produce ion exchange resins.

Top Key Players of Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market:

  • Dow Chemical
  • Jiangsu Evergreen
  • Nippon Steel
  • Jiangsu Andeli Mew Mstar
  • Shandong Guangrun
  • Deltech Corporation
  • Jiangsu Danhua

    Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038057     

    Major Types covered in the Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market report are:

  • DVB 55
  • DVB 63
  • DVB 80
  • Others

    Major Applications covered in the Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market report are:

  • Ion Exchange
  • Chromatographic Resins
  • Adhesives and Coatings
  • Ceramics
  • Plastics and Elastomers
  • Others

    Scope of Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market:

  • In 2016, the global divinylbenzene (DVB) market is led by China. USA is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of divinylbenzene (DVB) are concentrated in China, USA and Japan. Jiangsu Evergreen is the world leader, holding 28.4% production market share in 2016.
  • Divinylbenzene (DVB) is an extremely versatile cross-linking agent that also improves polymer properties. As a result, it has been used to manufacture adhesives, plastics, elastomers, ceramics, biological materials, coatings, catalysts, membranes, pharmaceuticals, specialty polymers, and ion exchange resins. Ion exchange resin is the main DVB application, accounting for 81.4% of consumption share in 2016.
  • DVB is produced through the dehydrogenation of diethylbenzene. This process also gives rise to ethylvinylbenzene, a co-product produced with and sold with DVB. DVB is produced in different concentrations, depending on the required proportion of DVB in the final product. DVB is supplied in different concentration levels (or purity grades), e.g., 55%, 65%, and 80%, with the customer determining the particular concentration of DVB required. In turn, all DVB producers manufacture the various concentrations of DVB on the same production line with the same equipment by adjusting the distillation process conditions.
  • Dow and Deltech Corporation are the only two DVB manufacturers in the United States. Dow supplies DVB to global market and uses its DVB captively for its own IER production. Nippon Steel is the only producer in Japan. Japan is the worlds major ion exchange resin production area, so Japans demand for DVB is huge and necessary. Mitsubishi Chemical, AGC and Asahi Kasei are direct customers of Nippon Steel. Currently, there are no large European DVB production sites, so almost all European customers import DVB from suppliers in China, Japan, and the United States. In the Chinese market, the competition of the DVB industry is fierce.
  • The worldwide market for Divinylbenzene (DVB) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Divinylbenzene (DVB) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14038057    

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Divinylbenzene (DVB) product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Divinylbenzene (DVB), with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Divinylbenzene (DVB) in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Divinylbenzene (DVB) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Divinylbenzene (DVB) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Divinylbenzene (DVB) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Divinylbenzene (DVB) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Report pages: 116

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14038057  

    1 Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Divinylbenzene (DVB) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Divinylbenzene (DVB) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Divinylbenzene (DVB) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Divinylbenzene (DVB) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Divinylbenzene (DVB) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Divinylbenzene (DVB) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Hot Water Recirculation Pumps Market 2019 by Top Countries Data: Industry Analysis by Regions, Revenue, Share, Development, Tendencies and Forecast to 2024

    Mechanical Energy Storage Market 2019 Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2023

    Kidney Stones Management Devices Market 2019 by Size, Research Methodology, Value Chain Analysis and Distributors to 2023

    Metal Zinc Market 2026: Global Size, Key Companies, Trends, Growth and Regional Forecasts Research

    Chocolate Tempering MachineÂ  Market 2019 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2023

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.