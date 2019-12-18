DNA Forensic Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “DNA Forensic Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the DNA Forensic market size.

About DNA Forensic:

DNA forensics is a branch of forensic science that focuses on the use of genetic material in criminal investigation to answer questions pertaining to legal situations, including criminal and civil cases.

Top Key Players of DNA Forensic Market:

Roche

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Illumina

Agilent Technologies

Laboratory Corporation

Promega

GE Healthcare

QIAGEN

LGC Forensics

Morpho (Safran)

NEC

ZyGEM

Applied DNA Sciences Inc

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13837335 Major Types covered in the DNA Forensic Market report are:

Equipment

Supplies Major Applications covered in the DNA Forensic Market report are:

Law Enforcement

Biodefense

Healthcare

Physical Security Scope of DNA Forensic Market:

The DNA forensics market will continue to be led by the sectors with applications in legal, law enforcement and biodefense environments. Gradually, the balance should shift; as therapeutics derived from forensics origins or incorporated into pharmacogenomic medicines assert a more dominant value in a1.5 billion USD market by 2015. The worldwide will increase to 4.5 billion in 2021.

Roche, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, Agilent Technologies, Laboratory Corporation, Promega, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for DNA Forensic is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 19.6% over the next five years, will reach 6500 million US$ in 2024, from 2220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.