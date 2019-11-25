 Press "Enter" to skip to content

DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market 2019: Analysis by Modern Industry Status and Growth Opportunities, size, top Key Players and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 25, 2019

DNA Probe-based Diagnostic

Global “DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market 2019-2024 Research Report on the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

The DNA probe is a basic component in most molecular diagnostic techniques. The DNA probe is a labeled DNA strand synthesized in the laboratory. Its purpose is to hybridize with the target nucleic acid molecule to be identified from a biological sample. A probe is composed of a strand of 30-40 nucleotides called oligonucleotides. These oligonucleotides are labeled with a detector molecule. When hybridization occurs between the probe and the target organisms nucleic acid, the hybrid can be detected through the detector molecule..

DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Abbott Laboratories
  • F. Hoffmann La Roche
  • GE Healthcare
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • BD
  • Biogenex
  • bioMerieux
  • Biolegio
  • Luminex
  • MP Biomedicals and many more.

    DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market can be Split into:

  • DNA Probes-Based Products
  • Direct Detection of Target Sequence
  • Nucleic Acid Amplification
  • Gene Detection Using DNA Chips
  • Gene Detection by DNA Sequencing.

    By Applications, the DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market can be Split into:

  • Infectious disease testing
  • Cancer testing.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market.
    • To organize and forecast DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide DNA Probe-based Diagnostic industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for DNA Probe-based Diagnostic market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in DNA Probe-based Diagnostic industry.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Type and Applications

    2.1.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Type and Applications

    2.3.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Type and Applications

    2.4.3 DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Market by Countries

    5.1 North America DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico DNA Probe-based Diagnostic Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

