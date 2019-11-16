DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market 2019: Development Study by Global Business Overview, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Size and Share 2025

Global “DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Market” report 2019 provides all the necessary details about industry overview and manufacturing, cost structure, applications, sales market, consumption value and sale price, and top companies. learn details of DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market and its forecast to 2025 with key companies profile, supply, demand, and analysis
Robotic liquid handling technology in automated DNA extraction systems can streamline the tasks involved in extracting DNA from a sample, such as serial dilution and cherry picking. Systems typically also include functions such as shaking, temperature control, and PCR protocols. DNA extraction is used in many types of biological research including molecular biology, forensics, pathology, environmental research, and drug discovery. Features to look for in choosing an automated DNA extraction system include integration with laboratory information management systems, full start-to-finish automation, error control, and safeguards against contamination. The global average price of DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment is in the decreasing trend, from 26.31 K USD/Unit in 2013 to 24.58 K USD/Unit in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market was valued at 490 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment.
Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
