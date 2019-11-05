Dock Levelers Market Report Leading Companies, Spotting Market Dynamics and Business Opportunities 2024

Dock leveler is mainly consists of an adjustable platform and a hydraulic pump, used to achieve fast cargo handling as auxiliary equipment. Its height-adjusting function allows the connection between truck and warehouse dock; forklift trucks and other transport vehicles can get inside the truck directly to hand cargos.

ASSA ABLOY

Hormann

Stertil Dock

Entrematic

Alutech

PROMStahl

Rite-Hite

Loading Systems

Inkema

BUTT

Armo

Nani Verladetechnik

Chase Equipment

Kollias Industrial Doors.

Mechanical Dock Levelers

Hydraulic Dock Levelers

Others Dock Levelers Market Segments by Application:

Logistics & Warehouse

Ports

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Dock Levelers in the regions of Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Dock Levelers. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of Logistics & Warehouse fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Dock Levelers will drive growth in Europe markets.

The Dock Levelers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Dock Levelers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ASSA ABLOY, Hormann, Stertil Dock, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Dock Levelers and related services. At the same time, Germany, occupied 23% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the Europe Dock Levelers industry because of their market share and technology status of Dock Levelers.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The worldwide market for Dock Levelers is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 350 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.