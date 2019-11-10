Docks Industry 2019 Research Report by Size, Trends, Growth factor and Market Dynamics

Global “Docks Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Docks in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Docks Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

Acer

Apple

Dell

HP

Lenovo

Intel

Toshiba

Plugable

Sumsung

HUAWEI

ASUS

Microsoft

Kensington

SilverStone

Targus

Others

The report provides a basic overview of the Docks industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Docks Market Types:

Wireless Docks

USB-C dock

Others Docks Market Applications:

Laptop

Desktop

Tablet

Currently, The industry is highly concentrated, technical barriers and financial barriers are relatively high. The companies in the world that produce Docks mainly concentrate in North America and China, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions. In particular, as the market leader in Docks, Acer and Apple take the global market share of more than 35%, other key manufacturers include Dell, HP, Lenovo, etc. The production of Docks increased from 27424.6 K Units in 2012 to 36829.7 K Units in 2016, with an average growth rate of 8.57%.

Docks can be classified as three types, such as USB-C Docks, Wireless Docks, others. It can be widely used in many industries. Survey results showed that 13.21% of the Docks market is USB-C Docks, 16.52% is Wireless Docks, 70.27% divided among others in 2016. With the development of economy, Countries increasingly stringent environmental requirements, these industries will need more Docks. So, Docks has a huge market potential in the future.

With the awareness of electronics and development of Docks, we tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Docks is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.5% over the next five years, will reach 6180 million US$ in 2024, from 6010 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.