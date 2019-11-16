Dodecanedioic Acid Market Increasing the Development 2019: Market Size, Dynamics, Share and Trends, Efficiencies Global Forecast 2024

Global “Dodecanedioic Acid market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Dodecanedioic Acid market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Dodecanedioic Acid basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Dodecanedioic acid is a dibasic acid, which appears as a white solid substance. It can be manufactured either synthetically or bio-technologically. The synthetic chemicals used for manufacturing dodecanedioic acid are cyclododecane, dodecyl alcohol, 1-3-butadiene, and hydrogen peroxide. The bio-based manufacturing process uses paraffin wax and yeast to prepare dodecanedioic acid. The dodecanedioic acid is segmented based on applications, such as resins, powder coatings, adhesives, lubricants, and others..

Dodecanedioic Acid Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BEYO Chemical

Cathay Industrial Biotech

Evonik Industries

UBE INDUSTRIES

Verdezyne

Merck

Nantong Senos Biotechnology

Santa Cruz Biotechnology

Zibo Guantong Chemical and many more. Dodecanedioic Acid Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Dodecanedioic Acid Market can be Split into:

Synthetic production

Biotech production. By Applications, the Dodecanedioic Acid Market can be Split into:

Resins

Powder coatings

Adhesives