Dot Matrix Printing Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

Global "Dot Matrix Printing Market" report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure.
Top Key Manufacturers in Dot Matrix Printing Market:
Know About Dot Matrix Printing Market:
Dot matrix printing or impact matrix printing is a type of computer printing which uses a print head that runs back and forth, or in an up and down motion, on the page and prints by impact, striking an ink-soaked cloth ribbon against the paper, much like the print mechanism on a typewriter. However, unlike a typewriter or daisy wheel printer, letters are drawn out of a dot matrix, and thus, varied fonts and arbitrary graphics can be produced.Dot-matrix printers vary in print resolution and overall quality with either 9 or 24-pin print heads. The more pins per inch, the higher the print resolution. Most dot-matrix printers have a maximum resolution of around 240 dpi (dots per inch). While this resolution is not as high as those possible in laser or inkjet printers, there is one distinct advantage to dot-matrix (or any form of impact) printing. Because the print head must strike the surface of the paper with enough force to transfer ink from a ribbon onto the page, it is ideal for environments that must produce carbon copies through the use of special multi-part documents. These documents have carbon (or other pressure-sensitive material) on the underside and create a mark on the sheet underneath when pressure is applied. Retailers and small businesses often use carbon copies as receipts or bills of sale.The dot matrix printing has been developed very mature since 1970s and widely used in Finance & Insurance, Government, Communications, Healthcare, Logistics sectors. The market main players represent: EPSON, OKI, Fujitsu, Toshiba, Lexmark, Printek etc. Top 3 companies occupy over 52% market share in 2015. China, Europe and North America dominate the top 3 consumption market with 81% of global total consumption.Serial-impact dot-matrix (SIDM) printer demand was firm in China owing to upgrade demand in the tax collection systems market, but demand continued to contract in the Americas and Europe.The Dot Matrix Printing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dot Matrix Printing.
Dot Matrix Printing Market by Applications:
Dot Matrix Printing Market by Types:
Regions covered in the Dot Matrix Printing Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.
