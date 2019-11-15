 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dot Matrix Printing Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Global “Dot Matrix Printing Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Dot Matrix Printing market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Dot Matrix Printing industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Dot Matrix Printing Market:

  • EPSON
  • OKI
  • Fujitsu
  • Toshiba
  • Lexmark
  • Printek
  • Olivetti
  • Jolimark
  • New Beiyang
  • Star
  • GAINSCHA
  • ICOD
  • SPRT
  • Winpos
  • Bixolon
  • ZONERICH

    Know About Dot Matrix Printing Market: 

    Dot matrix printing or impact matrix printing is a type of computer printing which uses a print head that runs back and forth, or in an up and down motion, on the page and prints by impact, striking an ink-soaked cloth ribbon against the paper, much like the print mechanism on a typewriter. However, unlike a typewriter or daisy wheel printer, letters are drawn out of a dot matrix, and thus, varied fonts and arbitrary graphics can be produced.Dot-matrix printers vary in print resolution and overall quality with either 9 or 24-pin print heads. The more pins per inch, the higher the print resolution. Most dot-matrix printers have a maximum resolution of around 240 dpi (dots per inch). While this resolution is not as high as those possible in laser or inkjet printers, there is one distinct advantage to dot-matrix (or any form of impact) printing. Because the print head must strike the surface of the paper with enough force to transfer ink from a ribbon onto the page, it is ideal for environments that must produce carbon copies through the use of special multi-part documents. These documents have carbon (or other pressure-sensitive material) on the underside and create a mark on the sheet underneath when pressure is applied. Retailers and small businesses often use carbon copies as receipts or bills of sale.The dot matrix printing has been developed very mature since 1970s and widely used in Finance & Insurance, Government, Communications, Healthcare, Logistics sectors. The market main players represent: EPSON, OKI, Fujitsu, Toshiba, Lexmark, Printek etc. Top 3 companies occupy over 52% market share in 2015. China, Europe and North America dominate the top 3 consumption market with 81% of global total consumption.Serial-impact dot-matrix (SIDM) printer demand was firm in China owing to upgrade demand in the tax collection systems market, but demand continued to contract in the Americas and Europe.The Dot Matrix Printing market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dot Matrix Printing.

    Dot Matrix Printing Market by Applications:

  • Finance & Insurance
  • Government
  • Communications
  • Healthcare
  • Logistics

    Dot Matrix Printing Market by Types:

  • Low Resolution Printer
  • Middle Resolution Printer
  • High Resolution Printer

    Regions covered in the Dot Matrix Printing Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Dot Matrix Printing Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Dot Matrix Printing Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Dot Matrix Printing Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Dot Matrix Printing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Dot Matrix Printing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Dot Matrix Printing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Dot Matrix Printing Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Dot Matrix Printing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Dot Matrix Printing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Dot Matrix Printing Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dot Matrix Printing Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Product
    4.3 Dot Matrix Printing Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Dot Matrix Printing Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Dot Matrix Printing by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Dot Matrix Printing by Product
    6.3 North America Dot Matrix Printing by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Dot Matrix Printing by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Dot Matrix Printing by Product
    7.3 Europe Dot Matrix Printing by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Dot Matrix Printing by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Dot Matrix Printing by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Dot Matrix Printing by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Dot Matrix Printing by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Dot Matrix Printing by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Dot Matrix Printing by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Dot Matrix Printing by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dot Matrix Printing Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dot Matrix Printing Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Dot Matrix Printing by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Dot Matrix Printing by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Dot Matrix Printing Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Dot Matrix Printing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Dot Matrix Printing Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Dot Matrix Printing Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Dot Matrix Printing Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Dot Matrix Printing Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Dot Matrix Printing Forecast
    12.5 Europe Dot Matrix Printing Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Dot Matrix Printing Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Dot Matrix Printing Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Dot Matrix Printing Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Dot Matrix Printing Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

