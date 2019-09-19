 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market 2019 Growth Industry Plan, Demand, Supply Chain, Business Size, Competitive Landscape and Global Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 19, 2019

Double Sided Adhesive Tape

Global “Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market also studies the global Double Sided Adhesive Tape market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Double Sided Adhesive Tape:

Double-sided tape is any pressure-sensitive tape that is coated with adhesive on both sides. It is designed to stick two surfaces together, often in a way which is not visible in the end product, due to it being in between the objects rather than overlaying them.

Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market by Manufactures:

  • 3M
  • TESA
  • Nitto Denko
  • Berry Plastics
  • SEKISUI
  • Lintec
  • Flexcon
  • Shurtape
  • Intertape
  • Scapa Group
  • Yem Chio
  • Adhesives Research
  • KK Enterprise
  • BO.MA
  • DeWAL
  • Zhongshan Crown

    The study objectives of this report are:

    Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Types:

  • Thin Double Coated Tapes
  • Thin Transfer Tapes
  • Foam Tapes
  • Fastening Material
  • Others

    Double Sided Adhesive Tape Market Applications:

  • Daily Commodities
  • Automotive
  • Electronics
  • Medical Device
  • Construction
  • Appliances
  • Others

     

    Scope of Report:

  • The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is marked with intense competition due to the presence of a large number of players. New product launches and acquisitions are the key strategies adopted by market players to expand their business in the industry. The Double Sided Adhesive Tape market is dominated by several large players such as 3M, Nitto, TESA, Berry Plastics, Intertape Polymer Group, Scapa and so on.
  • Double Sided Adhesive Tape are used for automotive, building and construction, packing, electrical electronics and other applications. Automotive, electronics and medical device are the market which double sided adhesive tape is developing more faster and regarded as the market growth drive factor.
  • Double Sided Tape product demand market has certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of high-end products, low-end products, excess capacity, there is a large market demand for high-end products to seize market share of imports acts, local enterprises export more low-end products overcapacity. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.
  • Although sales of Double Sided Adhesive Tape brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
  • The worldwide market for Double Sided Adhesive Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Double Sided Adhesive Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

