Doughnuts Industry 2019-2024 by Marketing Channel (Direct Marketing, Indirect Marketing), Pricing, Brand Strategy and Distributors

About Doughnuts:

A doughnut or donut is a type of fried dough confectionery or dessert food. The doughnut is popular in many countries and prepared in various forms as a sweet snack that can be homemade or purchased in bakeries, supermarkets, food stalls, and franchised specialty vendors.Doughnuts are usually deep fried from a flour dough, and typically either ring-shaped or a number of shapes without a hole, and often filled, but can also be ball-shaped (the “hole”). Other types of batters can also be used, and various toppings and flavorings are used for different types, such as sugar, chocolate, or maple glazing. Doughnuts may also include water, leavening, eggs, milk, sugar, oil, shortening, and natural or artificial flavors.

Doughnuts Market Manufactures:

unkinâ Brands

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts

Mister Donut

J.CO Donuts

Mad Over Donuts

Doughnut Time

McDonaldâs

Starbucks

Donut King

Go Nuts Donuts

Cake Style

Yeast Style Doughnuts Market Applications:

Food Service

Retail

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by Japan, Korea, Australia and Taiwan, sales in Southeast Asia, China Mainland and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2017, Japan holds the largest market share, with about 924.13 Million USD sales revenue, followed by China (Taiwan included), with about 21.44% market share in 2017.

Mister Donut, Dunkinâ Brands and Donut King are the top3 players in APAC market, with about 10.97%, 5.91% and 4.78% market share separately in 2017. Other leading market players in Doughnuts market include Krispy Kreme Doughnuts J.CO Donuts, Mad Over Donuts, Doughnut Time, McDonaldâs, Starbucks, Go Nuts Donuts etc. the market competition may become more intense with more innovation products, acquisitions and improvement of raw material cost control and etc.

The worldwide market for Doughnuts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.