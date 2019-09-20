 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Downhole Drilling Tools Market 2019-2024 Research Reports by Size, Types, Applications and Regions

By Joann Wilson on September 20, 2019

Downhole Drilling Tools

Global “Downhole Drilling Tools Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Downhole Drilling Tools industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Downhole Drilling Tools market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Downhole Drilling Tools:

Downhole drilling tools are collection of tools used in downhole drilling applications. They include drill bit, drill collar, drill pipe, kelly stem, stabilizer, etc. Among these, drill bit is core component and acts in the bottom of drilling system.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Downhole Drilling Tools capacity, production, value, price and market share of Downhole Drilling Tools in global market.

Downhole Drilling Tools Market Manufactures:

  • aker Hughes
  • Halliburton
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Schlumberger
  • Weatherford
  • American Oilfield Tools
  • Bilco Tools
  • Challenger Downhole Tools
  • Downhole Oil Tools
  • Logan International
  • Magnum Oil Tools
  • Oil Tools International Services
  • Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment
  • Tasman
  • Wenzel Downhole Tools
  • Western Drilling Tools
  • Carlisle Interconnect Technologies
  • Cougar Drilling Solutions
  • Stabiltec Downhole Tools
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Gearcon Drilling Tools
  • Kennametal

  • Downhole Drilling Tools Market Types:

  • Fixed Cutter Drill Bit
  • Roller Cone Drill Bit
  • Others

    Downhole Drilling Tools Market Applications:

  • Oil Field
  • Gas Field

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Downhole Drilling Tools capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Downhole Drilling Tools manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • Downhole drilling tools are collection of tools used in downhole drilling applications. In this report, the statistic data bases on drill bit mainly used in oil field and gas field. Drilling bit could be classified as fixed cutter drill bit, roller cone drill bit and others and mainly be applied in oil field and gas field. At present, oil field application is the main downstream, which occupied 61.92% of market in 2015.
  • The worldwide market for Downhole Drilling Tools is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 8270 million US$ in 2024, from 6560 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Downhole Drilling Tools in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    TOC of Downhole Drilling Tools Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Downhole Drilling Tools Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools Production

    2.2 Downhole Drilling Tools Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Downhole Drilling Tools Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools Revenue by Type

    6.3 Downhole Drilling Tools Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tools Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tools Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Downhole Drilling Tools

    8.3 Downhole Drilling Tools Product Description

    Continued..

