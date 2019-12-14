dPCR Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Global “dPCR Market” report 2020 focuses on the dPCR industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. dPCR market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level. Additionally, the report comprehends the calculated predictable CAGR of the dPCR market resulting from previous records. dPCR market report also determines investment opportunities and probable threats in the industry based on an intelligent analysis.

About dPCR Market:

Digital polymerase chain reaction (dPCR) technology is an advanced version of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology that enables users to amplify and directly quantify nucleic acids, such as DNA, RNA, cDNA, and methylated DNA with a high level of precision. The technique allows users to statistically analyze PCR products by converting exponential, analog signals obtained from conventional PCR technology to linear and digital signals.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rise in the focus on disease diagnosis and drug discovery and development. This increase in focus on medical research and drug discovery and development of several diseases is mainly driven by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as well as by research institutes. Also, it has been observed that governments of many developed and developing countries have been supporting research for new drug discovery and development. dPCR technology plays a vital role in drug discovery and development and for gene expression profiling, nucleic acid sequencing, and pharmacogenomics. Consequently, the major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies will increase their adoption of dPCR technology due to high specificity, high accuracy, and productive results in developing new drug candidates. Such factors are expected to propel growth in the global dPCR market during the forecast period.

The global dPCR market is largely fragmented with the presence of many international and regional players present across the globe. The demand for dPCR solutions will be high in emerging countries, especially the BRIC countries (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa), due to an increase in their investments in drug research activities in various fields, including diagnosis of cancer. This rise is expected to intensify the competition among vendors in the next few years.

The global dPCR market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on dPCR volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall dPCR market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

dPCR Market Covers Following Key Players:

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Fluidigm

RainDance Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Exiqon

Formulatrix

Promega Corporation

Sigma-Aldrich

The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

Company Profile

Main Business Information

SWOT Analysis

Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

Market Share

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of dPCR:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of dPCR in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

dPCR Market by Types:

Consumables

Instruments

dPCR Market by Applications:

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

Clinical Research Organizations

Forensic Laboratories

The Study Objectives of dPCR Market Are:

To analyze and research the global dPCR status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key dPCR manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

