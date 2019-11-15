Drag Reducing Agent Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

Global “Drag Reducing Agent Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Drag Reducing Agent Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

iquidPower Specialty Products

Flowchem

Baker Hughes

Innospec

Oil Flux Americas

NuGenTec

Sino Oil King Shine Chemical

DESHI

Qflo

Superchem Technology

The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical

CNPC

The report provides a basic overview of the Drag Reducing Agent industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Drag Reducing Agent Market Types:

High Viscosity Glue

Low Viscosity Glue

Rubber Latex Drag Reducing Agent Market Applications:

Oil & Gas Industry

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Transportation

The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LSPI, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.

As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2017, the region consumed about 40.75% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in the regions. The second largest consumer is MEA, with 27 K MT being consumed in the same year.

The worldwide market for Drag Reducing Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.