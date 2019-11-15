 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Drag Reducing Agent Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Drag Reducing Agent

Global “Drag Reducing Agent Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Drag Reducing Agent Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • iquidPower Specialty Products
  • Flowchem
  • Baker Hughes
  • Innospec
  • Oil Flux Americas
  • NuGenTec
  • Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
  • DESHI
  • Qflo
  • Superchem Technology
  • The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
  • CNPC

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Drag Reducing Agent industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Drag Reducing Agent Market Types:

  • High Viscosity Glue
  • Low Viscosity Glue
  • Rubber Latex

    Drag Reducing Agent Market Applications:

  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Chemical Transportation

    Finally, the Drag Reducing Agent market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Drag Reducing Agent market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • The technical barrier of drag reducing agent is high, and dominated by certain companies, such as LSPI, Baker Hughes, Flowchem, Innospec, Oil Flux Americas, NuGenTec and son on. Production of drag reducing agent mainly distributes in USA and China.
  • As for consumption, the largest consumption volume comes from the North America region. In 2017, the region consumed about 40.75% drag reducing agent globally. USA plays a key role in the regions. The second largest consumer is MEA, with 27 K MT being consumed in the same year.
  • The worldwide market for Drag Reducing Agent is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.1% over the next five years, will reach 1480 million US$ in 2024, from 920 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Drag Reducing Agent in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 117

    1 Drag Reducing Agent Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Drag Reducing Agent by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Drag Reducing Agent Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Drag Reducing Agent Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Drag Reducing Agent Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Drag Reducing Agent Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Drag Reducing Agent Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Drag Reducing Agent Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

