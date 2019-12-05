 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Drag Reducing Agent Market Details 2019 | Top-Level Companies, Present Market Dynamics and Future Advancements 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 5, 2019

Drag Reducing Agent

Drag Reducing Agent Market 2019-2023 report delivers future development strategies, key companies, Possibility of competition, major challenges analysis. The reports elaborate the expansion rate of the Drag Reducing Agent market supported the highest company profile analysis. This report providing an in-depth analysis, market size, and evaluation for the developing segment among the Drag Reducing Agent market.

About Drag Reducing Agent: Drag reducing agent (DRA), also called drag reducer or flow improver, is a long chain polymer chemical that is used in crude oil, refined products or non-potable water pipelines. In the context of China-US trade war and global economic volatility and uncertainty, it will have a big influence on this market. Drag Reducing Agent Report by Material, Application, and Geography â Global Forecast to 2023 is a professional and comprehensive research report on the worldâs major regional market conditions, focusing on the main regions (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) and the main countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea and China).

The Drag Reducing Agent report includes the forecasts, Analysis and discussion of important industry trends, market size, market share estimates and profiles of the leading industry Players:

  • LSPI
  • Flowchem
  • Baker Hughes
  • Innospec
  • Oil Flux Americas
  • NuGenTec
  • Sino Oil King Shine Chemical
  • DESHI
  • Qflo
  • Superchem Technology
  • The Zoranoc Oilfield Chemical
  • CNPC … and more.

    Drag Reducing Agent Market Regional Analysis:

    North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Drag Reducing Agent: –

    History Year: 2014-2018;

    Base Year: 2018;

    Estimated Year: 2019;

    Forecast Year 2019 to 2023.

    The end users/applications and product categories analysis: On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

  • High Viscosity Glue
  • Low Viscosity Glue
  • Rubber Latex

    On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Drag Reducing Agent for each application, including-

  • Oil & Gas Industry
  • Chemical Transportation

    Key Points Covered in Objectives of Drag Reducing Agent Report:

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies; To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth; To analyse the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments; To strategically analyse each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market; To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    Detailed TOC of Global Drag Reducing Agent Market Research Report 2019-2023: Table of Contents

    Part I Drag Reducing Agent Industry Overview

    Chapter One Drag Reducing Agent Industry Overview

    1.1 Drag Reducing Agent Definition

    1.2 Drag Reducing Agent Classification Analysis

    1.3 Drag Reducing Agent Application Analysis

    1.4 Drag Reducing Agent Industry Chain Structure Analysis

    1.5 Drag Reducing Agent Industry Development Overview

    1.6 Drag Reducing Agent Global Market Comparison Analysis

    Chapter Two Drag Reducing Agent Up and Down Stream Industry Analysis

    2.1 Upstream Raw Materials Analysis

    2.2 Down Stream Market Analysis

    …..

    Part V Drag Reducing Agent Marketing Channels and Investment Feasibility

    Chapter Fifteen Drag Reducing Agent Marketing Channels Development Proposals Analysis

    15.1 Drag Reducing Agent Marketing Channels Status

    15.2 Drag Reducing Agent Marketing Channels Characteristic

    15.3 Drag Reducing Agent Marketing Channels Development Trend

    15.2 New Firms Enter Market Strategy

    15.3 New Project Investment Proposals

    Chapter Sixteen Development Environmental Analysis

    16.1 China Macroeconomic Environment Analysis

    16.2 European Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.3 United States Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.4 Japan Economic Environmental Analysis

    16.5 Global Economic Environmental Analysis

    Chapter Seventeen Drag Reducing Agent New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

    17.1 Drag Reducing Agent Market Analysis

    17.2 Drag Reducing Agent Project SWOT Analysis

    17.3 Drag Reducing Agent New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

     

    Part VI Global Drag Reducing Agent Industry Conclusions

    Chapter Eighteen 2014-2019 Global Drag Reducing Agent Productions Supply Sales Demand Market Status and Forecast

    18.1 2014-2019 Drag Reducing Agent Production Overview

    18.2 2014-2019 Drag Reducing Agent Production Market Share Analysis

    18.3 2014-2019 Drag Reducing Agent Demand Overview

    18.4 2014-2019 Drag Reducing Agent Supply Demand and Shortage

    18.5 2014-2019 Drag Reducing Agent Import Export Consumption

    18.6 2014-2019 Drag Reducing Agent Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    Chapter Nineteen Global Drag Reducing Agent Industry Development Trend

    19.1 2019-2023 Drag Reducing Agent Production Overview

    19.2 2019-2023 Drag Reducing Agent Production Market Share Analysis

    19.3 2019-2023 Drag Reducing Agent Demand Overview

    19.4 2019-2023 Drag Reducing Agent Supply Demand and Shortage

    19.5 2019-2023 Drag Reducing Agent Import Export Consumption

    19.6 2019-2023 Drag Reducing Agent Cost Price Production Value Gross Margin

    ….

    Joann Wilson
