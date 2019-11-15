Drainage Catheter Market Revenue |Size 2019 – 2025 Professional Outlook Covers Latest Trends, Business Gross Margin, Product Demand Industry Share and Forecast

Drainage Catheter is a type of medical device which used for drainage. And in this report, the drainage catheter contains the chest drainage catheter, external ventricular drainage catheter and other drainage catheter. Note that the urine drainage catheter (include Foley Catheter) is not mentioned in our report.The global Drainage Catheter market is valued at 270 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Drainage Catheter market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Medtronic

Teleflex

Smiths Medical

Atrium

Medela

Redax

Atmos

Sorin

Argon

Cook Medical

PAHSCO

Diversatek

Hospital

Clinic Drainage Catheter Market by Types:

Chest Drainage Catheter

External Ventricular Drainage Catheter