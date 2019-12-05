Drip Irrigation Equipment Market 2020 Global Industry Growth, Size, Share, Segments, Future Development, Revenue, Manufacturers and 2025 Forecast Research Report

Global "Drip Irrigation Equipment Market" 2020 Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2025.

Global Drip Irrigation Equipment Industry 2020 Market Research Report

Scope of the Report:

The global Drip Irrigation Equipment market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Drip Irrigation Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Drip Irrigation Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Drip Irrigation Equipment in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Drip Irrigation Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Netafim Limited (Israel)

Rain Bird Corporation (U.S.)

The Toro Company (U.S.)

Hunter Industries Incorporated (U.S.)

Rivulis Irrigation Limited (Israel)

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

Shanghai Huawei Water Saving Irrigation Corp., Ltd. (China)

Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel)

Sistema Azud S.A. (Spain)

Antelco Pty Ltd (Australia)

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited (India)

EPC Industries Limited (India)

Eurodrip S.A. (Greece)

Captain Polyplast Ltd. (India)

Microjet Irrigation Systems (South Africa)

Emitters/Drippers

Pressure Pumps

Drip Tubes/Drip Lines

Valves

Filters

Drip Irrigation Equipment Market Segment by Application

Surface Application

Subsurface Application