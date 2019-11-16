Drug Testing Market Size 2019: Application, Consumption, Market Segment, Size, Growth Opportunities, Regions Forecast 2024

Global “Drug Testing Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Drug Testing Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Drug testing includes different testing methods which are conducted to detect presence of drugs in the human body. These drugs are tested through blood, sweat, saliva, oral fluid and urine. Drug testing is done mainly for illegal drugs. Illegal drugs are non-prescribed drug which are banned by governments. These drugs are consumed for non-medicinal reasons which can affects mental and physical health of addicts..

Drug Testing Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Express Diagnostics

Drgerwerk AG & Co.

KGAA Alere

Quest Diagnostics

Laboratory Corporation of America MPD

Shimadzu

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Siemens Healthcare

and many more. Drug Testing Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Drug Testing Market can be Split into:

Breath sample

Urine sample

Hair sample

Oral fluid

Other. By Applications, the Drug Testing Market can be Split into:

Drug Testing Laboratories

Workplace and Schools

Criminal Justice System & Law Enforcement Agencies

Drug Treatment Centers

Hospitals

Pain Management Centers