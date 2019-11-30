Drum Brake System Market 2024: Types, Applications, Manufactures and Regions (North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India)

Drum Brake System Market Manufactures:

ZF TRW

Mando Corporation

Akebono Brake Industry

Aisin Seiki

Continental

CBI

Nissin Kogyo

APG

Knorr-Bremse AG

XinYi

CCAG

TAIFENG

Shandong Aoyou

Drum Brake System Market Types:

Leading Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Trailing Shoe Brake

Dual Two Leading Shoe Brake Drum Brake System Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle Scope of Reports:

China is the largest production country with the production market share 28% in 2015. Because most of the big multinational manufacturers have their plants in China, and there are also many local manufacturers in China.

The main consumption regions are concentrated in the China and Europe and North America. The Drum Brake System industry is related industry of automotive manufacturing. Besides, the drum brake system usually is adjusted to some automobile type, so the production and consumption of drum brake system are influenced by them of automobiles. The developing countries have high growth rate in consumption.

In the future, the Drum Brake System maybe not has a promising future due to the development of disc brake. But if the technology can overcome the disadvantages of drum brake system, like fever malpractice, the drum brake system will get some victory in competition among Brake System.

The worldwide market for Drum Brake System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3370 million US$ in 2024, from 2900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.