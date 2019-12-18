Drum Dermatome Devices Market 2020 | Global Manufacturing Size of Key Players, Share Analysis, Cost Structure, Price and Revenue Forecast by 2025

About Drum Dermatome Devices Market:

Dermatome device is an instrument used in surgeries to slice down skin portions from the donor area to make skin grafts. It is a mechanical or a power-driven device that sections dermis or epidermis for grafting.

The North America dermatome device market is growing because of high purchasing power and high adoption rate, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period due to good healthcare facilities and expenditure. According to a WHO report, maximum burn injury cases are found in the South-East Asia region. Regions with low GDP income per capita are at a higher risk and are anticipated to fuel the demand for dermatome devices over the forecast period.

Drum Dermatome Devices Market Covers Following Key Players:

Nouvag

Zimmer Biomet

B.Braun Melsungen

Humeca

Aesculap

Integra

DeSoutter Medical

Aygun Surgical Instruments

JE Petersen

Exsurco Medical

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Drum Dermatome Devices in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Drum Dermatome Devices Market by Types:

Manually

Electrically

Drum Dermatome Devices Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

