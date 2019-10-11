Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2019 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2023

The “Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market” report 2019 deeply analyses significant features in major developing markets. The analysis includes market size, latest trends, drivers, threats, opportunities, as well as key market segments. The study reveals market dynamics in several geographic segments along with Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services market analysis for the current market environment and future scenario over the forecast period. The report also contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services market 2019 report consists of latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

The Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services market is predicted to develop CAGR at 3.5% during the forecast period 2018-2023. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects.

Dry cleaning and laundry services provide textile cleaning services to the general public. Ourdry-cleaning and laundry services market considers the use of the service by commercial, residential, and coin-operated end-users. Our analysis also considers the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services:

CSC ServiceWorks

EVI Industries Inc.

Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry

Mulberrys LLC

Procter & Gamble Co.