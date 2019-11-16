Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market Share, Growth By Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast By 2019-2023

Market Report World offers the latest published report on “Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market” report provides in-depth information about Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services industry with a market overview, top vendors, Key market highlights, product types, market drivers, challenges, trends, Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market landscape, Market size and forecast, five forces analysis, Key leading countries/Region. The Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent achievements and strategic deals adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Industry analysts forecast the Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the period 2019-2023.

The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Dry cleaning and laundry services provide textile cleaning services to the general public. Ourdry-cleaning and laundry services market considers the use of the service by commercial, residential, and coin-operated end-users. Our analysis also considers the growth of the market in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the commercial segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services:

CSC ServiceWorks

EVI Industries Inc.

Huntington Cleaners & Shirt Laundry

Mulberrys LLC

Procter & Gamble Co.