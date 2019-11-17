Dry Etch Systems Market Report 2019 | Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Global Forecast To 2024

About Dry Etch Systems

An Dry Etch System shapes the thin film into a desired patterns using reaction gases (such as fluorocarbons, oxygen, chlorine, boron trichloride; sometimes with addition of nitrogen, argon, helium and other gases). There are three types of dry etching (e.g., plasma etching): chemical reactions (by using reactive plasma or gases), physical removal (generally by momentum transfer), and a combination of chemical reactions and physical removal. Common types of dry etching are reactive ion etchinging and deep reactive ion etching. The dry etching process typically etches directionally or anisotropically.

The following Manufactures are included in the Dry Etch Systems Market report:

ULVAC

Hitachi High-Technologies

Plasma-Therm

SPTS Technologies

Samco Inc.

NAURA Microelectronics

Plasma Etch

Various costs involved in the production of Dry Etch Systems are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Dry Etch Systems industry. Dry Etch Systems Market Types:

Reactive Ion Etching (RIE) Systems

Deep Reactive Ion Etching (DRIE) Systems Dry Etch Systems Market Applications:

Semiconductor Industry

Medical Industry

Electronics & Microelectronics