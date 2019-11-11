Dry Film Photoresist Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2024

Dry Film Photoresist Market report also covers in depth description, aggressive situation, wide product portfolio of prime players active in this marketplace and the business strategies adopted by rivals together with their SWOT analysis.

Short Details of Dry Film Photoresist Market Report – Dry Film Photoresist (DFPR), is the key component used in the image transfer process. It is widely used in industries such as Printed Circuit Board (Rigid board, Flexible, HDI, etc), Lead Frame, Chemical milling, IC Substrate, IC packaging, etc.

Global Dry Film Photoresist market competition by top manufacturers

Asahi Kasei

Eternal Materials

Hitachi Chemical

Dupont

Chang Chun Group

Kolon Industries

The market volume of Dry Film Photoresist is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the industrial policy support for high tech product, the downstream demand for Dry Film Photoresist is larger and larger, it is surely forecasted that the market of Dry Film Photoresist is still promising.

The global Dry Film Photoresist industry markets mainly concentrate in United States, Taiwan, Japan and China. The industry concentration is very high. The leading global firms include Asahi Kasei, Eternal Materials, Hitachi Chemical, Dupont, Chang Chun Group and Kolon Industries, which account for about 90% market share.

The global market of Dry Film Photoresist has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the demand of Dry Film Photoresist in PCB, MPU packaging, FPC, COF/TAB and other field is larger and larger with the downstream industry develop rapidly. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market. China is the largest consumption region, the large manufacturers were crowding into China.

The worldwide market for Dry Film Photoresist is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.5% over the next five years, will reach 980 million US$ in 2024, from 800 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dry Film Photoresist in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Positive

Negative

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

PCB

MPU Packaging

COF/TAB

FPC

Other

Table of Contents

1 Dry Film Photoresist Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Dry Film Photoresist

1.2 Classification of Dry Film Photoresist by Types

1.2.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Dry Film Photoresist Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Dry Film Photoresist Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Dry Film Photoresist Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Dry Film Photoresist Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Dry Film Photoresist Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Dry Film Photoresist (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Dry Film Photoresist Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Dry Film Photoresist Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Dry Film Photoresist Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Dry Film Photoresist Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Dry Film Photoresist Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Dry Film Photoresist Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Guestroom Doors and Locks Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Energy Management Systems Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Kitchen and Bathroom Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Dry Film Photoresist Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Dry Film Photoresist Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Dry Film Photoresist Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

