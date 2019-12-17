Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market 2020 – Global Industry Outlook by 2025, Analysis Covers Size and Share, Key Driving Factors, Demand Status and Research

Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market Analysis:

Dry ice blasting is a form of carbon dioxide cleaning, where dry ice, the solid form of carbon dioxide, is accelerated in a pressurized air stream and directed at a surface in order to clean it.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market over the forecast period owing to extensive usage in the cleaning, surface preparation and parts finishing. This can primarily be attributed to the considerable Chinese market, which contributes significantly to global volume as well as revenue generation. Although average selling prices are lower in Asia Pacific, high demand is expected to result in sizable market revenue over the next six years.

The Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine market was valued at 97.4 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 123.9 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine.

Some Major Players of Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market Are:

Cold Jet

Karcher

ASCO

Tooice

TOMCO2 Systems

Artimpex

CMW CO2 Technologies

FREEZECO2

Kyodo International

Aquila Triventek

Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market Segmentation by Types:

Below 10 Kg

10-20 Kg

Above 20 Kg

Dry Ice Pellet Blasting Machine Market Segmentation by Applications:

General Industry

Food & Beverage

Automotive

Others

Region and Country Coverage:

Europe: UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Austria, Portugal, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Russia, Turkey, Poland, Western Europe, Central and Eastern Europe

North America: USA, Canada

South and Central America: Brazil, Mexico

Middle East and Africa: South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Asia Pacific: Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand

Purchase This Report (Price 4900 USD for A Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14561859

