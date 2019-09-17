Dual Interface IC Card Market 2019: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts 2024

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Dual Interface IC Card Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Dual Interface IC Card Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The Dual Interface IC Card is a type of smart card with an embedded contactless chip. The card number and user’s identifying information are still contained on the face of the card, and an EMV chip (Europay, MasterCard, and Visa chip) may be used to provide added security in credit and debit card transactions. Having both a contactless chip and a magnetic strip (or chip-and-PIN) allows the cardholder to conduct transactions on a wider variety of machines.

The growth of the Dual Interface IC Card technologies market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing adoption of IC card in the financial Institutions, government and transportation industry. However, factors such as high investment, Card authentication, and technology are hindering the growth of this market.

There are a lot of manufacturers in this industry. The sales revenue share of Gemalto is about 22.36% in 2016, which is the No.1 of the global Dual Interface IC Card industry.

At present, in developed countries, the Dual Interface IC Card industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level. Dual Interface IC Card is a technology-intensive industry. Most of products are purchased through the bidding,which need high request to the provides,include the technology,cost,service and so on.With the development in production and technology, Chinese communications operators gradually shift to the domestic manufacturers. Many providers had a rapid growth through the bidding,like Wuhan Tianyu, Eastcompeace.which is the leader in the Dual Interface IC Card industry in China. It is important for European and North American manufactures to monitor the Asian Market closely and follow any new technologies they may develop or else they may find themselves not able to produce at the speed and with the quality needed.

China’s Dual Interface IC Card industry is still in the development stage. China is a large population country, there are only few manufacturers which can produce the Dual Interface IC Card product.. With the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) have announced all banking cards in China would migrate to Smart Cards, the demand for Smart Cards have a rapid development in recent two years. At present, there is still a wide gap in the market size, the capital, marketing, product development or technical studies between China domestic enterprises and foreign enterprises, especially in some high-end technology field.

In the coming years, Dual Interface IC Card market is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region. Although Dual Interface IC Card brings a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Gemalto

Oberthur Technologies

Giesecke & Devrient

Goldpac

Eastcompeace

CPI Card Group

Hengbao

VALID

Wuhan Tianyu

Watchdata Systems Co. Ltd

Datang

Kona I Dual Interface IC Card Market by Types

Standard-Type

Irregular-Type Dual Interface IC Card Market by Applications

Finance

Government & Public Utilities

Transportation