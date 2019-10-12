Duct Tape Market Consumption Market Share by Application, by Types and Major Manufacturers

Global Duct Tape Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Duct tape is cloth- or scrim-backed pressure-sensitive tape, often coated with polyethylene. There are a variety of constructions using different backings and adhesives. One variation is black gaffer tape, which is designed to be non-reflective and cleanly removed, unlike standard duct tape. Another variation is heat-resistant foil (not cloth) duct tape useful for sealing heating and cooling ducts, produced because standard duct tape fails quickly when used on heating ducts. Duct tape is generally silvery gray, but also available in other colors and even printed designs.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Duct Tape market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

3M

Shurtape

Whites

Signet

Perflex and many more Scope of the Report:

Natural Rubber

Acrylic

Silicone

Others Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Commerical