Ductile Cast Iron Market Latest Report: Product Type, Application, Market Outline And Geography By 2024

The report titled “Global Ductile Cast Iron Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Ductile Cast Iron market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Ductile Cast Iron analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Ductile Cast Iron in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Waupaca Foundry

American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM)

Neenah Foundry

Metal Technologies, Inc.

Cifunsa

Wescast Industries(Bohong)

INTAT Precision

Chassix

Aarrowcast, Inc.

Cadillac Casting, Inc.

Rochester Metal Products

Goldens’Foundry

Weichai

Georg Fischer

Dotson

Nelcast

Willman Industries

Gartland Foundry “Ductile iron, also known as ductile cast iron, nodular cast iron, spheroidal graphite iron, spheroidal graphite cast iron and SG iron, is a type of graphite-rich cast iron discovered in 1943 by Keith Millis. While most varieties of cast iron are weak in tension and brittle, ductile iron has much more impact and fatigue resistance, due to its nodular graphite inclusions.” Ductile Cast Iron Market Segments by Type:

Vertical Molding Ductile Iron

Horizontal Molding Ductile Cast Iron Ductile Cast Iron Market Segments by Application:

Machinery & Equipment

Automotive

Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace

Aerospace

Others

Scope of Market Report:

Global market for Ductile Cast Iron is driven by growing manufacturing activity, particularly rising automobile parts production in developing markets. Growth in the market is driven by regional powerhouses, China and India, which continue to witness steady increases in outsourced manufacturing activity.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant products types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The worldwide market for Ductile Cast Iron is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -1.3% over the next five years, will reach 2800 million US$ in 2024, from 2990 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.