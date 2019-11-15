 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ductile Iron Pipe Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 15, 2019

Ductile Iron Pipe

Ductile Iron Pipe Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.

Short Details of Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Report – Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.

Global Ductile Iron Pipe  market competition by top manufacturers

  • Saint-Gobain
  • Kubota
  • US Pipe (Forterra)
  • Jindal SAW
  • Electro-steel Steels
  • Mcwane
  • AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe
  • Kurimoto
  • Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
  • Shandong Ductile Pipes
  • Benxi Beitai
  • Angang Group Yongtong
  • Rizhao Zhufu
  • SUNS
  • Shanxi Guanghua
  • Jiangsu Yongyi

The Scope of the Report:

At present, the manufactures of Ductile Iron Pipe are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc.
The Ductile Iron Pipe are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of Ductile Iron Pipe is Water Supply/Treatment.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to peopleâs requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The worldwide market for Ductile Iron Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 7920 million US$ in 2024, from 6810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Ductile Iron Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

  • DN 80mm-300mm
  • DN 350mm-1000mm
  • DN 1100mm-1200mm
  • DN 1400mm-2000mm
  • Others

    By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

  • Water Supply/Treatment Pipe
  • Gas/Oil Supply
  • Mining
  • Trenchless Application
  • Others

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Ductile Iron Pipe  Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    3 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Ductile Iron Pipe  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Ductile Iron Pipe  Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.1.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

    4.2 North America Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5 North America Ductile Iron Pipe  by Country

    5.1 North America Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    5.1.1 North America Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.1.2 North America Ductile Iron Pipe  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    5.2 United States Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.3 Canada Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    5.4 Mexico Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8 South America Ductile Iron Pipe  by Country

    8.1 South America Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    8.1.1 South America Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.1.2 South America Ductile Iron Pipe  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    8.2 Brazil Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.3 Argentina Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    8.4 Colombia Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe  by Countries

    9.1 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

    9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe  Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

    9.2 Saudi Arabia Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.3 Turkey Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.4 Egypt Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.5 Nigeria Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    9.6 South Africa Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    11 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Segment by Application

    11.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

    11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)

    12 Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

    12.2 Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

    12.2.1 North America Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.2 Europe Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.4 South America Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast (2019-2024)

    12.3 Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.3.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

    12.4 Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    12.4.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe  Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

     

