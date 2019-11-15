Ductile Iron Pipe Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2024

Short Details of Ductile Iron Pipe Market Report – Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.

Global Ductile Iron Pipe market competition by top manufacturers

Saint-Gobain

Kubota

US Pipe (Forterra)

Jindal SAW

Electro-steel Steels

Mcwane

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe

Kurimoto

Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes

Shandong Ductile Pipes

Benxi Beitai

Angang Group Yongtong

Rizhao Zhufu

SUNS

Shanxi Guanghua

Jiangsu Yongyi



The Scope of the Report:

At present, the manufactures of Ductile Iron Pipe are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc.

The Ductile Iron Pipe are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of Ductile Iron Pipe is Water Supply/Treatment.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to peopleâs requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.

The worldwide market for Ductile Iron Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 7920 million US$ in 2024, from 6810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Ductile Iron Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

DN 80mm-300mm

DN 350mm-1000mm

DN 1100mm-1200mm

DN 1400mm-2000mm

Others By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Water Supply/Treatment Pipe

Gas/Oil Supply

Mining

Trenchless Application