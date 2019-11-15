Ductile Iron Pipe Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends Development and Growth Factors by Regions Overview to 2024

“Ductile Iron Pipe Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Ductile Iron Pipe Market Report – Ductile iron pipe is a pipe made of ductile iron commonly used for potable water transmission and distribution. The ductile iron used to manufacture the pipe is characterized by the spheroidal or nodular nature of the graphite within the iron.
Global Ductile Iron Pipe market competition by top manufacturers
- Saint-Gobain
- Kubota
- US Pipe (Forterra)
- Jindal SAW
- Electro-steel Steels
- Mcwane
- AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe
- Kurimoto
- Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes
- Shandong Ductile Pipes
- Benxi Beitai
- Angang Group Yongtong
- Rizhao Zhufu
- SUNS
- Shanxi Guanghua
- Jiangsu Yongyi
The Scope of the Report:
At present, the manufactures of Ductile Iron Pipe are concentrated in Asia. China is the largest production area in the world. The global leading players in this market are Saint-Gobain, Kubota, Xinxing Ductile Iron Pipes, US Pipe (Forterra), Jindal SAW, etc.
The Ductile Iron Pipe are mainly used by Water Supply/Treatment, Gas/Oil Supply, Mining and others applications. The main application of Ductile Iron Pipe is Water Supply/Treatment.
Despite the presence of competition problems, due to peopleâs requirement of living quality is increased in many public places as well as workplace throughout the world, investors are still optimistic about this area, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep increasing, as well as the consumption value.
The worldwide market for Ductile Iron Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.6% over the next five years, will reach 7920 million US$ in 2024, from 6810 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Ductile Iron Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Ductile Iron Pipe Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
————————————————————
3 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
3.3 Market Concentration Rate
3.3.1 Top 3 Ductile Iron Pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.3.2 Top 6 Ductile Iron Pipe Manufacturer Market Share in 2018
3.4 Market Competition Trend
4 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Analysis by Regions
4.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions
4.1.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
4.2 North America Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.3 Europe Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.4 Asia-Pacific Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.5 South America Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
4.6 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5 North America Ductile Iron Pipe by Country
5.1 North America Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
5.1.1 North America Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.1.2 North America Ductile Iron Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
5.2 United States Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.3 Canada Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
5.4 Mexico Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
8 South America Ductile Iron Pipe by Country
8.1 South America Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
8.1.1 South America Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.1.2 South America Ductile Iron Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
8.2 Brazil Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.3 Argentina Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
8.4 Colombia Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe by Countries
9.1 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)
9.2 Saudi Arabia Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.3 Turkey Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.4 Egypt Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.5 Nigeria Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
9.6 South Africa Ductile Iron Pipe Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)
————————————————————
11 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Segment by Application
11.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
11.2 Home Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.3 Hospital Using Sales Growth (2014-2019)
11.4 Other Sales Growth (2014-2019)
12 Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)
12.2 Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)
12.2.1 North America Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.2 Europe Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.4 South America Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast (2019-2024)
12.3 Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.3.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)
12.4 Ductile Iron Pipe Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.1 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
12.4.2 Global Ductile Iron Pipe Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
13.1 Sales Channel
13.1.1 Direct Marketing
13.1.2 Indirect Marketing
13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend
13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
15.1 Methodology
15.2 Data Source
