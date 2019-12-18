Dump Truck Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

Global “Dump Truck Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Dump Truck Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Dump Truck Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Dump Truck globally.

About Dump Truck:

This report studies the Dump Truck market. Though there are several different dump truck designs, the basic components of dump trucks remain more or less the same for all of them. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

Dump Truck Market Manufactures:

JAC

Sinotruk

Volkswagen

Caterpillar

Weichai

PACCAR

Isuzu

FAW Jiefang

Daimler

Dongfeng

Volvo

Doosan

SIH

SANY

On-Road Dump Truck

Off-Road Dump Truck Dump Truck Market Applications:

Building Construction

Mining Industry

The global average price of Dump Truck is in the decreasing trend, from 41.4 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.7 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Dump Truck includes On-Road Dump Truck and Off-road Dump Truck. The proportion of On-Road Dump Truck in 2016 is about 72.5%, and the proportion is in slowly decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Dump Truck is widely used in Building Construction, Mining Industry, etc. The most proportion of Dump Truck is Building Construction, with market share of 72.48%. The trend of Building Construction is slowly decreasing.

The worldwide market for Dump Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 17600 million US$ in 2024, from 15000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.