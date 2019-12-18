 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Dump Truck Market 2019 Size, Manufactures, Share, and Development by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Dump Truck

GlobalDump Truck Market Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Dump Truck Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Dump Truck Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Dump Truck globally.

About Dump Truck:

This report studies the Dump Truck market. Though there are several different dump truck designs, the basic components of dump trucks remain more or less the same for all of them. The main body of the dump truck is generally based on that of a flatbed truck, with one axle beneath the cab and anywhere from one to three axles beneath the dump box. The dump box itself generally has a tailgate that is hinged at the top so that it will open automatically when it is being dumped. The dumping mechanism is powered hydraulically in order to prevent compression problems that can sometimes be encountered when using pneumatic systems. The engine of the dump truck can be either gasoline-powered or diesel-powered, but is generally a large internal combustion engine regardless of the fuel type used.

Dump Truck Market Manufactures:

  • JAC
  • Sinotruk
  • Volkswagen
  • Caterpillar
  • Weichai
  • PACCAR
  • Isuzu
  • FAW Jiefang
  • Daimler
  • Dongfeng
  • Volvo
  • Doosan
  • SIH
  • SANY

    Dump Truck Market research covers Major classifications, applications, challenge and restraints for the key players. Dump Truck Market reports feature a wealth of standardised and cross-comparable statistics including total market sizes, market share and sales, distribution and industry trends and revenue forecast information.

    Dump Truck Market Types:

  • On-Road Dump Truck
  • Off-Road Dump Truck

    Dump Truck Market Applications:

  • Building Construction
  • Mining Industry
  • Other Applications

    The Report provides in depth research of the Dump Truck Market including definitions, Production, applications, key players, Growth Rate and market challenges. The report then estimates the market development trends by 2019-2024. Also, Dump Truck Market analysis is provided for the international markets including Revenue, Product Specification, and Major Types Analysis.

    Scope of Dump Truck Market Report:

  • The global average price of Dump Truck is in the decreasing trend, from 41.4 K USD/Unit in 2012 to 38.7 K USD/Unit in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.
  • The classification of Dump Truck includes On-Road Dump Truck and Off-road Dump Truck. The proportion of On-Road Dump Truck in 2016 is about 72.5%, and the proportion is in slowly decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.
  • Dump Truck is widely used in Building Construction, Mining Industry, etc. The most proportion of Dump Truck is Building Construction, with market share of 72.48%. The trend of Building Construction is slowly decreasing.
  • The worldwide market for Dump Truck is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.7% over the next five years, will reach 17600 million US$ in 2024, from 15000 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Dump Truck in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Dump Truck product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Dump Truck, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Dump Truck in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Dump Truck competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Dump Truck breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Dump Truck market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Dump Truck sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No.of Pages: 124

