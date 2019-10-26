Dunaliella Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Forecast to 2025

Global “Dunaliella Market” provides complete attention on major industry trends, drivers, challenges, and their impact on market growth during the forecast period. Dunaliella Market analysis report speaks about the manufacturing process. The Dunaliella Market data like share, size, key players, types and applications are also discussed in this report.

Dunaliella Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

NutriMed Group

Evolutionary Health

Gong BIH

Plankton Australia Pty Ltd

Nutra-Kol

Dunaliella is a genus of the algae family Dunaliellaceae. It is widely distributed in natural habitat ranging from ocean and lakes of saturated brine. Dunaliella is unicellular bi-flagellate, naked, green-alga with ovoid in shape, without cell wall, 4-10 µm wide and 6-15 µm long. It is the plant containing the highest amount of carotenoids, including alpha-carotene, beta-carotene, zeaxanthin, lutein, cryptoxanthin and lycopene, and abundant unsaturated fatty acid, especially linolenic acid. Hence, it is university acknowledged of the commercial value. Dunaliella Salina is the main kind of dunaliella traded in market with the form of powdered drying dunaliella salina.First, the Dunaliella industry concentration is high; in the world wide, giant manufacturers mainly distribute in Australia, China and Japan. Australia by virtue of the advantage of nature, has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Evolutionary Health, Plankton Australia Pty Ltd and Nutra-Kol both have perfect products. In China, the manufacturers focus in coastal region. Second, the sales market mainly focus on the Australia, North America, Europe and China etc. region. In 2016, North America was the leader consumption region with the sales market share of 22.38%. Europe was the second sales market with sales share 21.5% in 2016.The global Dunaliella market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Dunaliella market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Human health dietary supplements

Functional and superfood blends

Nutrient-rich animal feed

Cosmetics

Pigments and Dyes Dunaliella Market by Types:

Dunaliella Salina

Dunaliella Bardawil