Dunnage Air Bags Market 2019 by Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players and Forecast to 2024

Global “Dunnage Air Bags Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Dunnage Air Bags market size.

About Dunnage Air Bags:

Dunnage air bags are used to restrain movement of cargo loads in trucks, overseas containers or railcars. They fill voids, brace loads, absorb vibrations and protect cargo from in-transit damage, better than any other form of bracing.

Top Key Players of Dunnage Air Bags Market:

Cordstrap

Bates Cargo-Pak

Stopak

Bulk-Pack

Shippers Products

Shippers Europe

International Dunnage

Eltete Middle East

Atlas Dunnage

Green Label Packaging

Litco International

Phoebese Industrial (Shanghai)

Etap Packaging International

Guangzhou Packbest Air Packaging

Cargo Tuff

Plastix USA

Tianjin Zerpo Supply

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13837441 Major Types covered in the Dunnage Air Bags Market report are:

Poly-woven

Kraft Paper

Vinyl

Others Major Applications covered in the Dunnage Air Bags Market report are:

Truck

Overseas

Railway Scope of Dunnage Air Bags Market:

The classification of dunnage air bags includes poly-woven type, kraft paper type, vinyl type, and the proportion of kraft paper type in 2017 is about 42.40%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2013 to 2017.

Dunnage air bags is widely used in truck, overseas, railway field. The most proportion of dunnage air bags is used in overseas and the proportion in 2017 is about 45.91%.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 33.75% in 2017. Following Europe, Asia-Pacific is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25.33%.

Market competition is intense. Cordstrap, Bates Cargo-Pak, Stopak, Bulk-Pack, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Dunnage Air Bags is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.5% over the next five years, will reach 580 million US$ in 2024, from 420 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.